USC Teammate Reveals QB Miller Moss: More 'Poised' This Spring

Moss returns for his second season with the USC Trojans.

Quarterback Miller Moss is returning for his second season at USC, under new head coach Lincoln Riley. Moss competed for the backup job last season, alongside fellow freshman QB Jaxson Dart.

This spring, USC's quarterback room will look drastically different. With Slovis and Dart entering the transfer portal, Moss will now compete against former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams, who transferred to USC in early February.

USC offensive lineman Brett Neilon told reporters on Tuesday, that Moss looks more 'poised' on the practice field. He also revealed, Coach Riley is 'pushing him to lead a little bit more.'

USA TODAY

"I think his poise is a lot better," Neilon said.

"I think he looks great out there. He's commanding the offense, and Lincoln is pushing him to lead a little bit more. I thought last year, he was maybe a little bit more of a quieter guy. He is really coming out of his shell, and really leading the offense. It's really good to see and good for him."

Moss enrolled at USC in the spring of 2021 after graduating early from high school. Last season he saw action in two games, and completed 8-of-13 passes, for 74 yards and one touchdown.

