NCAA Makes Decision on Reggie Bush's Heisman Reinstatement: Report

A spokesperson from the NCAA believes Bush's records and Heisman Trophy will not be considered for reinstatement even with the recent changes to name, image and likeness for college sports.

Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman Trophy will not be returned any time soon, according to reports.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura talked with a spokesperson from the NCAA who revealed that Bush's records and Heisman Trophy will not be considered for reinstatement, even with the recent changes to name, image and likeness for college sports.

"Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements," the NCAA spokesperson told Bonagura. "The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools."

In 2010, the NCAA concluded an investigation that revealed Bush and his family had received improper benefits while he was a student athlete at USC. Bush announced that he would forfeit his title as a Heisman winner and vacated the 2005 award.

The Fox Sports analyst has been vocal about wanting to restore his accomplishments on the football field. He released a statement in early July, pleading with the NCAA and Heisman Trust to reinstate his college records.

"Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman. We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us. We reached out to the NCAA on multiple occasions and received no help or got no response at all. It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy "solely" due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated."

Bush won the Heisman in 2005 after he ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries. He helped lead USC to back-to-back national championships under then-head coach Pete Carroll and rushed for 3,169 yards with 25 touchdowns during his college career.

