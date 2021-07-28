NCAA Makes Decision on Reggie Bush's Heisman Reinstatement: Report

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the Pros
Search

Report: NCAA Makes Decision on Reggie Bush's Heisman Reinstatement

A spokesperson from the NCAA believes Bush's records and Heisman Trophy will not be considered for reinstatement even with the recent changes to name, image and likeness for college sports.
Author:
Publish date:

Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman Trophy will not be returned any time soon, according to reports.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura talked with a spokesperson from the NCAA who revealed that Bush's records and Heisman Trophy will not be considered for reinstatement, even with the recent changes to name, image and likeness for college sports.

"Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements," the NCAA spokesperson told Bonagura. "The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools."

In 2010, the NCAA concluded an investigation that revealed Bush and his family had received improper benefits while he was a student athlete at USC. Bush announced that he would forfeit his title as a Heisman winner and vacated the 2005 award.

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

The Fox Sports analyst has been vocal about wanting to restore his accomplishments on the football field. He released a statement in early July, pleading with the NCAA and Heisman Trust to reinstate his college records.

"Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman. We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us. We reached out to the NCAA on multiple occasions and received no help or got no response at all. It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy "solely" due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated."

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Bush won the Heisman in 2005 after he ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries. He helped lead USC to back-to-back national championships under then-head coach Pete Carroll and rushed for 3,169 yards with 25 touchdowns during his college career.

-----

You may also like:

Nick Rolovich Talks QB Jayden de Laura DUI Incident

Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals: 'Interest' From Other Schools Regarding Expansion Opportunities

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

USATSI_12082604
Football

NCAA Makes Decision on Reggie Bush's Heisman Reinstatement: Report

210727_PAC-12_1459 (1)
Football

Kedon Slovis Shares Why He Signed With Klutch Sports

USATSI_15332238
Recruiting

Georgia DL Christen Miller Announces Top-Four

USATSI_15332441
Football

Report Predicts if USC Will Return to Pac-12 Championship in 2021

USATSI_16461262
Football

Nick Rolovich Talks QB Jayden de Laura DUI Incident: 'He Knows He Made a Mistake'

USATSI_16461006
Football

Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals: 'Significant Interest' From Schools Regarding Expansion Opportunities

USATSI_15821371
Basketball

USC Basketball Star Talks Signing With Barstool Athletics, Relationship with Dave Portnoy

sipa_32177237
Football

Ex-USC Coach and NCAA Reach Settlement After 10-Year Legal Battle