New Playoff Rule Reportedly Led To USC Trojans, Notre Dame Rivalry Breakup

One of the most iconic and bitter rivalries in college football is set to be placed on hold as the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish failed to renew their rivalry for the 2026 season. Notre Dame was originally scheduled to play USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next season. Fans hope that USC and Notre Dame can renew their rivalry in 2030, but as of now, the series will be placed on hold for the 2026-29 college football seasons.

The failure to renew the rivalry for two of the most iconic teams in college football ultimately came down to scheduling and a new College Football Playoff rule that would allow Notre Dame to automatically qualify in the 2026 season as long as the Fighting Irish finished ranked in the top 12, according to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times. Many believe that this new rule is controversial and rewards Notre Dame over a potential at-large bid that could be ranked higher than them.

Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler (8) tacks Southern California running back King Miller (30) in the first half of a NCAA football at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC's Concerns That Led To Rivalry Series Not Being Extended

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC argued that the new CFP rule gave Notre Dame a “material advantage,” as an independent college football program. As an independent, Notre Dame has the freedom to create their own schedule, unlike USC, which is a member of the Big Ten conference. Receiving an automatic bid as long as they are ranked in the top 12 also puts USC at a disadvantage if they are an at-large team.

The Trojans were also concerned that the CFP selection committee would punish USC for late-season rivalry game losses. Instead of playing the game late in the season, USC reportedly proposed to play Notre Dame in week zero.

The ruling comes after Notre Dame expressed its disagreement with being left out of the CFP despite a 10-2 record and winning 10 straight games. A three-loss No. 9 Alabama team that lost in the SEC Championship to No. 3 Georgia, and two Group of Five Conference champions, No. 11 Tulane and No. 12 James Madison, got in the 12-team playoff bracket over the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame opted not to play in a bowl game as a result of being left out of the CFP.

Who Is To Blame For Notre Dame and USC Failing To Renew Rivalry

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the series now on hold, many Notre Dame, USC, and college football fans are devastated that one of the game’s best rivalries is being broken up. Blame is being placed on both sides, with the flexibility between Notre Dame and USC as a factor in the rivalry breakup. USC and Notre Dame first met in 1926 and have met almost every year since then, except during World War II and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Notre Dame leads the rivalry series 51-37-5 and after this season's 34-24 win in South Bend, the Fighting Irish are currently on a three-game winning streak over USC. It remains to be seen when Notre Dame and USC will play again.

