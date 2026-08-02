Lincoln Riley, USC Stars Speak Candidly on Challenging Schedule

CHICAGO — The best way to change a national perception is to go out and make a statement in premier games.

For USC, it will have multiple opportunities with one of college football’s toughest schedules in 2026. It’s a gauntlet. There’s no way around it. However, the Trojans are embracing the challenge that lies ahead in a pivotal season.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We got to go out there and compete our butts off each and every game,” said quarterback Jayden Maiava at Big Ten Media Day. “I think the biggest thing for us is just to stay in the moment and not necessarily feel the pressure, but understand that it's there, accept it, and move on, and just continue to see it as an opportunity.”

Southern Cal has seen mixed results in their four seasons under Riley, highlighted by an 11-1 finish and quarterback Caleb Williams becoming the school’s eighth Heisman Trophy winner, and then a disappointing 6-6 mark in 2024.

USC is a blue blood program that plays in the second-most populated city in the country, which means they naturally have plenty eyes on them at all times. But add in the fact that the Trojans are still searching for its first College Football Playoff appearance, the pressure under Riley in year five is at the tipping point and results need to be seen.

“I do believe we're more equipped than at any point in the previous few years,” Riley said. “That's not a hope or a wish, there’s a lot of facts to back that up.”

Outlook of 2026 Schedule

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the San Jose State Spartans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have five opponents that are very likely to be ranked when the games are played. It starts with a pair of longtime West Coast rivals in Oregon and Washington in consecutive weeks.

The Ducks are set to make their first trip to the Coliseum since 2020. Typically, a November matchup, it is also the first time these two schools will square off in the month of September in over 20 years. Oregon returns a talented roster led by quarterback Dante Moore who reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.

Demond Williams leads the Huskies into Los Angeles on Oct. 3. The Washington quarterback presents a unique challenge because of his dynamic skillset at the position. USC is then set to make the cross-country trip to Penn State on Oct. 10 and face arguably its toughest road environment.

Ohio State makes the trip out west on Oct. 31 in the first matchup between the two historic programs as Big Ten opponents. The Buckeyes feature a highly flying offense led by quarterback Julian Sayin and receiver Jeremiah Smith. Both Oregon and Ohio State are to set to be massive recruiting weekends, and the Trojans could start to build momentum in what is a loaded 2028 class, particularly in the state in California.

USC heads to Indiana on Nov. 14 to square off against the defending national champions. Gone is Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza but Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti still leads a well powered team.

Optimism Surrounding the Program in Year Five

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC heads into the season with its most talented roster of the Riley era. It returns 15 starters, several key reserves and signed 34 recruits in its No. 1 class. But it's not just the talent on the field that had Riley talking about his program in high regard in front of the media at the Hilton Chicago.

The program has evolved as a whole over the past two years, which included the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden in January of last season, the team moving into their brand-new $200 million dollar facility last month and everyone from the university to athletic director Jen Cohen to Riley working in unison.

"I got a great vantage point in my years at Oklahoma of what great alignment and what a steady leadership really looks like in a program," Riley said. "I can sit here today and say really for the first time at USC, I feel all of those things operating at a high level and are very steady right now. With that, the momentum has been created, and it's been fun to see our program grow in all the areas that you need to be a championship level program."

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