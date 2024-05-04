USC Women's Basketball: New Trojans Recruit Calls Out Hilarious Patrick Beverley-Reporter Interaction
Incoming USC Trojans guard Talia von Oelhoffen was not a fan of how longtime NBA guard Patrick Beverley conducted himself following the Milwaukee Bucks being eliminated from the postseason. Beverley first got into an altercation with a fan before refusing to answer any questions from a female reporter in the locker room due to her not subscribing to his Barstool Sports podcast, "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone."
This is not the first time that Beverley has done something like this, but von Oelhoffen seemed to have had enough of his antics. She took to social media to explain her thoughts.
Beverley has been known for his erratic behavior in the past but this took things to a new level. Many believe that he could be suspended for his actions on the court and his reputation with the media may be damaged as well.
The transfer guard calling Beverley out was just one of many who did so. The new Trojans player isn't shy in making her feelings known about anything, something that could benefit this USC team going forward.
More Trojans: USC Football: Caleb Williams Seen Embracing City of Chicago in Incredible Way