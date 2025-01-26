NFL Analyst Calls Chad Bowden, USC Trojans Hire 'Fascinating'
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has hired Chad Bowden to be the program's general manager, and the move has turned heads around both the college football and NFL communities. When the move was announced, Bowden's deal with USC was reportedly worth seven figures, reaching $1 million and making him one of the highest-paid general managers in the sport.
Tom Pelissero, a reporter for the NFL Network, posted his thoughts on social media once the hire was announced.
"A fascinating move in college football: USC has hired away Notre Dame GM Chad Bowden," Pelissero wrote.
The role of general manager has become increasingly important in college football, and recent contracts like Bowden's have shown their value. Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan reportedly earns a salary of $825,000 after turning down a generous offer from the Trojans in August of 2024.
USC has found their guy, and the Trojans are giving him quite the raise for him to leave the Trojans' arch rivals and move to Southern California. At Notre Dame, Bowden reportedly made $300,000 annually, and he is set to make around $1 million at USC. Both schools are private, so contract details are not publicly released.
Alongside Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman, Bowden was a key member of Notre Dame's recent College Football Playoff run as the team's general manager. Now, he takes on the same role with the Trojans under the expectations of competing in the Big Ten and on the national stage.
"We are very excited to welcome Chad Bowden to our staff. His outstanding body of work in recruiting and roster management is recognized throughout the country. With the support of Jen Cohen and the administration, Chad's hire is both vital to the future of our program and sends a strong message about the direction of USC Football," wrote Riley in a press release.
In the same release, Bowden spoke to the resources and history of USC.
"Jen Cohen, Lincoln Riley, and USC's total commitment to excellence make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is a place with the resources, facilities and support to build a perennial winner, and I'm excited to get to work to help bring more national championships to USC," wrote Bowden.
The Trojans have regressed on the field under Riley, but he and his coaching staff have secured major recruiting commitments like five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
When Freeman arrived in South Bend as the defensive coordinator, the first hire he made was Bowden. Will this move by Riley simultaneously boost USC's recruiting while also hurting Notre Dame's efforts?
