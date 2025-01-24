All Trojans

Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense

USC Trojans legend and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush reveals the biggest change that the current USC team needs to make under coach Lincoln Riley to get back to national and Big Ten conference relevancy.

Bri Amaranthus

Reggie Bush speaks during the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show before Iowa hosts Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. 221001 Big Noon 005 Jpg
Reggie Bush speaks during the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show before Iowa hosts Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. 221001 Big Noon 005 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
"I think the quarterback play suffered a little bit this year," Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "What I mean by that is, we didn't have that home run threat from a dual threat quarterback - which is what you really need. We threw the ball well, but we didn't have our quarterbacks running the football well or as much as we've had in the past.."

"I'm not saying the current guys can't do it, but there needs to be some kind of a messaging that, hey, this has to be more emphasis for our offense... If you're going to play in this offense, you have to be able to run. And so that's just something I would love to see improvement on."

Reggie Bush speaks on unionizing college football players during the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Univers
Reggie Bush speaks on unionizing college football players during the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the University Club of Pasadena in Pasadena, Calif. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, quarterback Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava both started for the Trojans. Riley elected to bench Moss, who has since transferred to play for Louisville, for Maiava in USC's final four games. Maiava went 3-1 in those four games, including a 35-31 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Moss' rushing stats do not jump off the page. In 2024, Moss rushed for -19 yards on 21 carries. In four games, Maiava's stats are slightly better with 45 yards on 20 carries. However, that is a far cry from challenging opposing defenses with your legs.

Maiava is expected to again start for USC in 2025 with Utah transfer Sam Huard and true freshmanHusan Longstreet to provide the competition. Maiava threw for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He led USC to a 3-1 record with wins over UCLA, Nebraska, and Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl with their only loss coming to rivals Notre Dame.

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley was encouraged by Maiava's play and has a chance to develop him into something special.

Riley has coached three of the past eight Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams as well as another starting NFL quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

"Lincoln Riley in the past has had Kyler Murray, we know he is a dual-threat quarterback, Jalen Hurts and most recently Caleb Williams. Even Baker Mayfield, was taking off for running when he played," Bush told Amaranthus.

"That's how we got to know (Riley) - is for coaching the quarterback position well. Coaching Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks. And I know that's not easy," Bush told Amaranthus. "So that's an area where I saw a little bit of a drop-off at the position this year. And that's his area of expertise, that's where he has the PhD and the master's degree and is in quarterback play."

"I think we're headed in the right direction," Bush said.

USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush attends the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush attends the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bush is very passionate about his alma mater with bigger aspirations in mind - dreaming of becoming head coach of the USC Trojans.

"One hundred percent." Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly."

Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll talks with tailback #5 Reggie Bush prior to their game against the Washin
Oct 22, 2005; Seattle, WA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll talks with tailback #5 Reggie Bush prior to their game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © Copyright Mark J. Rebilas / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bush cited his deep understanding of recruiting, knowledge of the game and experience in championship culture as three reasons his expertise would translate to be an excellent college head coach.

"One thing that you need as a head coach is leadership," Bush told Amaranthus. "But also you need someone who understands how to craft a culture that breeds winning championships. I'm not saying that the current coach doesn't know that. I think the world of Lincoln Riley, I think he's a great coach. I'm excited to see what he does next year."

"But I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater.
Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush continued.

Has Bush spoke with coach Lincoln Riley about his aspirations of joining the USC staff?

"I have not spoken to Lincoln about it," Bush told Amaranthus. "But we have talked. We do text, from time to time. That's something that, like I said, I would love. We'll see. Maybe it will happen."

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

