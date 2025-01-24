Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense
USC Trojans legend and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush reveals the biggest change that the current USC team needs to make under coach Lincoln Riley to get back to national and Big Ten conference relevancy.
"I think the quarterback play suffered a little bit this year," Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "What I mean by that is, we didn't have that home run threat from a dual threat quarterback - which is what you really need. We threw the ball well, but we didn't have our quarterbacks running the football well or as much as we've had in the past.."
"I'm not saying the current guys can't do it, but there needs to be some kind of a messaging that, hey, this has to be more emphasis for our offense... If you're going to play in this offense, you have to be able to run. And so that's just something I would love to see improvement on."
In 2024, quarterback Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava both started for the Trojans. Riley elected to bench Moss, who has since transferred to play for Louisville, for Maiava in USC's final four games. Maiava went 3-1 in those four games, including a 35-31 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Moss' rushing stats do not jump off the page. In 2024, Moss rushed for -19 yards on 21 carries. In four games, Maiava's stats are slightly better with 45 yards on 20 carries. However, that is a far cry from challenging opposing defenses with your legs.
Maiava is expected to again start for USC in 2025 with Utah transfer Sam Huard and true freshmanHusan Longstreet to provide the competition. Maiava threw for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He led USC to a 3-1 record with wins over UCLA, Nebraska, and Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl with their only loss coming to rivals Notre Dame.
Riley was encouraged by Maiava's play and has a chance to develop him into something special.
Riley has coached three of the past eight Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams as well as another starting NFL quarterback in Jalen Hurts.
"Lincoln Riley in the past has had Kyler Murray, we know he is a dual-threat quarterback, Jalen Hurts and most recently Caleb Williams. Even Baker Mayfield, was taking off for running when he played," Bush told Amaranthus.
"That's how we got to know (Riley) - is for coaching the quarterback position well. Coaching Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks. And I know that's not easy," Bush told Amaranthus. "So that's an area where I saw a little bit of a drop-off at the position this year. And that's his area of expertise, that's where he has the PhD and the master's degree and is in quarterback play."
"I think we're headed in the right direction," Bush said.
Bush is very passionate about his alma mater with bigger aspirations in mind - dreaming of becoming head coach of the USC Trojans.
"One hundred percent." Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly."
Bush cited his deep understanding of recruiting, knowledge of the game and experience in championship culture as three reasons his expertise would translate to be an excellent college head coach.
"One thing that you need as a head coach is leadership," Bush told Amaranthus. "But also you need someone who understands how to craft a culture that breeds winning championships. I'm not saying that the current coach doesn't know that. I think the world of Lincoln Riley, I think he's a great coach. I'm excited to see what he does next year."
"But I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater.
Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush continued.
Has Bush spoke with coach Lincoln Riley about his aspirations of joining the USC staff?
"I have not spoken to Lincoln about it," Bush told Amaranthus. "But we have talked. We do text, from time to time. That's something that, like I said, I would love. We'll see. Maybe it will happen."
