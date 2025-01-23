Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis
Former USC Trojans commit and now Colorado Buffaloes five-star class of 2025 quarterback Julian Lewis is facing NCAA violations per Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report. The violation was self-reported by Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
The incident occurred late in the the recruiting cycle. In November, Deion Sanders mentioned Lewis during an episode of the Colorado Football Coaches Show. The issue here? Coaches are not allowed to publicize incoming recruits before they officially sign with the school. Lewis did not sign with Colorado until December 4th.
Colorado Buffaloes With Another NCAA Violation
During the episode, Sanders was asked how he approaches communicating with recruits and their families. He tried to then use an example of Lewis.
“Get JuJu on the phone and get his pop on the phone,” Sanders said. “See if his dad want to come down and just sit and chop it up with me.”
In another episode prior to Lewis signing, Lewis was mentioned by name by one of the other hosts on the show. Both episodes name dropping Lewis have been taken down from YouTube.
This is 17th NCAA infraction Colorado has been dinged with since Sanders took over as head coach in December of 2022. None of these violations are considered anything other than minor and Colorado will face very little punishment from it.
