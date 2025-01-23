All Trojans

Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis

The Colorado Buffaloes are facing more recruiting violations. Colorado coach Deion Sanders self-reported an incident involving the former USC Trojans commit and current Buffalo, quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Cory Pappas

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans commit and now Colorado Buffaloes five-star class of 2025 quarterback Julian Lewis is facing NCAA violations per Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report. The violation was self-reported by Colorado coach Deion Sanders

The incident occurred late in the the recruiting cycle. In November, Deion Sanders mentioned Lewis during an episode of the Colorado Football Coaches Show. The issue here? Coaches are not allowed to publicize incoming recruits before they officially sign with the school. Lewis did not sign with Colorado until December 4th. 

Colorado Buffaloes With Another NCAA Violation

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Westlake L
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

During the episode, Sanders was asked how he approaches communicating with recruits and their families. He tried to then use an example of Lewis. 

“Get JuJu on the phone and get his pop on the phone,” Sanders said. “See if his dad want to come down and just sit and chop it up with me.”

In another episode prior to Lewis signing, Lewis was mentioned by name by one of the other hosts on the show. Both episodes name dropping Lewis have been taken down from YouTube.  

This is 17th NCAA infraction Colorado has been dinged with since Sanders took over as head coach in December of 2022. None of these violations are considered anything other than minor and Colorado will face very little punishment from it.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

