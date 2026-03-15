NFL General Manager Reacts to Makai Lemon's Pro Day at USC

During his three-year college career with the USC Trojans, Makai Lemon built a reputation as one of the best wide receivers in college football. This past season, Lemon was named a unanimous All-American and the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner after recording 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fresh off his impressive performance in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, Lemon recently participated in USC’s Pro Day and was scouted by representatives from all 32 of the league’s teams.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of those representatives who was left impressed by Lemon's Pro Day performance was Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead. Here's what Snead had to say about Lemon:

“He’s a guy that just makes watching football feel fun,” Snead told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon.

Lemon is projected to be one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate. The Rams currently hold the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and would love to keep the USC product in Los Angeles for his professional career.

Why Makai Lemon Could Be Perfect Fit For Rams

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering next season, the Rams have an opportunity to make it back to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium after losing to the eventual champs, the Seattle Seahawks, in an NFC Championship classic. Lemon could be the missing piece to the puzzle at wide receiver for the Rams, as this offseason, Los Angeles lost Tutu Atwell, who signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

The leading wide receivers for the Rams, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, are both set to return for the Rams next season before hitting free agency following the 2026 season. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams are expected to focus on an extension for Nacua this offseason.

In his three seasons with the Rams, Nacua has proven to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, recording over 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns between the regular season and the postseason. Adding a player like Lemon, who, similar to Nacua, has shown talent in gaining yards after the catch, makes the Rams offense even more explosive heading into 2026.

Adams, however, is recently reaching the final stages of his NFL career, following a 2025 regular season that featured him collecting 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Rams. Adding depth at the wide receiver position could be extremely important for the Rams moving forward, and Lemon has the potential to become the next great offensive weapon on offense for Los Angeles.

Other Potential NFL Landing Spots For Lemon

The Rams will be among several NFL teams that will be in the running for Lemon on draft day. Other potential landing spots for the star USC wide receiver include the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and many others.

Wherever Lemon ends up, he has the potential to make an immediate impact and be a difference maker in his rookie season. The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!