Surprising Number of USC Trojans Selected In Latest NFL Draft Projection

As the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, NFL analysts are making their final projections and rankings. In one of the latest mock drafts from ESPN's Jordan Reid, there were five USC Trojans selected in the first 200 picks.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Makai Lemon

The first Trojan off the board with little surprise is wide receiver Makai Lemon, who Reid has going to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round with the 16th overall pick. Lemon could fit right in with the Rams to fill one of their main needs as a great slot receiver, but also has the versatility to move all across the formation in Sean McVay’s offense.

With wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on the outside, Lemon’s skill set in the slot could be the perfect skill set, with his unique toughness and physicality that many slot receivers do not possess.

If Lemon is available for Los Angeles, this is a selection that could be a perfect match for both sides, as the Rams are hoping to maximize the last few seasons of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s career.

Safety Kamari Ramsey

The second USC player selected in Reid's mock draft was former Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey to the Minnesota Vikings in the third round at 97 overall.

Ramsey’s skill set could slide in perfectly to Minnesota’s defense with the creativity that defensive coordinator Brian Flores craves in the secondary with diverse blitz packages and coverage alignments.

With the Trojans, Ramsey showed his versatility as he lined up at safety, in the slot, and at times played in the box to help limit opposing rushing attacks. That versatility from Ramsey, especially if available in the third round, could be too good for the Vikings to pass up on.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane

In the fourth round at No. 117 overall in Reid's projection, the Las Vegas Raiders select wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane to bring size and speed to the receiver room.

With the expectation that the Raiders will draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, adding a young weapon like Lane could be exactly what the Raiders need on offense. Lane’s speed the chance to create major problems for defenses all over the field, and with his size at 6-4, Lane can also continue to improve his ability to make contested catches.

After a great 2025 season with the Trojans, Lane could be one of the more valuable picks in the fourth round, and if he and Mendoza do team up, it could spell major issues for the rest of the NFL.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald

Later in the Reid's mock draft, safety Bishop Fitzgerald is projected to be taken by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round with the 183rd overall pick.

Fitzgerald, throughout his time with USC, developed into a great ball hawk, and with the Cardinals, could be a great addition to the secondary with his ability to make plays on the ball. In the NFL, one of the more valuable traits a defensive back can have is great ball skills, and Fitzgerald clearly showed that he can provide that in a big way in his collegiate career.

In Arizona, Fitzgerald would also have the benefit of learning from a player like Budda Baker, who has had a solid career in the NFL and could help Fitzgerald find success in the early part of his career.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas (6) attempts to sack Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Edge Rusher Anthony Lucas

The final USC player off the board in the first 200 picks of Reid's NFL Draft projection is edge rusher Anthony Lucas with the 200th overall pick in the sixth round by the Carolina Panthers.

Lucas is a player who did not have the pass rush production that many teams may have been hoping for, but his frame at 6-5 and 285 pounds has the potential to become a great contributor on the defensive front. After adding Jaelan Phillips in free agency, the Panthers are looking to create a dominant defensive front with multiple skill sets, and adding a player like Lucas helps them to do just that.

With his frame, Lucas projects as someone who could set the edge in the run game and continue to develop his pass rush skill set and eventually become a consistent and productive pass rusher.

NFL teams that are looking to add more talent on the edge could look at Lucas as a great value pick in the later rounds of the draft, with his size and potential to continue to develop throughout his professional career.

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