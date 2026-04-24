Biggest Shock for USC Receiver Makai Lemon at the NFL Draft
The 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin shortly, and USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has arrived ready to hear his name called.
Many projected Lemon to be selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round, but the Rams picked Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson over Lemon. As a result, Lemon remains on the board later than expected.
Makai Lemon In The Green Room
The draft is when many college prospects hear their names called and have the opportunity to start their NFL career, which is something that many of these players have been dreaming about for their entire lives up to this point.
Earlier in the process, Lemon and 15 other NFL prospects decided that they were going to attend the NFL Draft in person, and now the day has come. Lemon has arrived and is joined by his mother and father on the red carpet.
In addition to Lemon, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson are the receivers who will be in person in the NFL Draft Green Room waiting for their names to be called at some point in the first round.
The rankings on these three receivers have gone a variety of ways, but it is clear that for most NFL teams, these are the top receivers available in the draft. So, it will be interesting to see where each of them is selected and how they would fit into their new offense.
Tate and Tyson are considered more of outside receivers, and Lemon functions more in the slot, but Lemon does have the versatility to be a receiver all over the field, which is a key reason why many teams value him so highly.
It appears that Lemon is wearing a gray blazer with dress paints in addition to a white dress whirt and red tie underneath. This has been a long time coming for Lemon and as he awaits his selection he has gone with a classic look.
Caleb Williams
Before Lemon, former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was the last USC player to be in the green room as he was selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The interesting similarity between Lemon and Williams is the fact that both of their position groups were widely considered some of the deepest in the entire draft, and in a way, have some of the best top-end talent available.
In Williams’ draft, there were six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks, and almost all of them have had a solid start to their NFL careers. This year’s draft for Lemon could yield some of the same results, with the potential to have as many as six receivers get selected in the first round tonight.
Potential Makai Lemon Fits
With his versatile skill set, Lemon can fit into a variety of NFL offenses because he can function as a great slot receiver but also make contributions on the outside.
The fit that was appeared to be mocked the most is Lemon being selected by the Los Angeles Rams to complement an already strong passing game with quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
However, one destination that has started to pick up some steam is the Pittsburgh Steelers and the opportunity to team up with another former Trojan wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr.
With the draft being hosted in Pittsburgh, this could be one of the more interesting selections in the first round and gives the Steelers the chance to add some serious explosiveness and physicality to their offense.
Lemon was also mocked to an unexpected team in a recent mock draft, where he went to the Tennessee Titans. Lemon could slide in to become one of the best weapons currently on the Titans roster for quarterback Cam Ward.
Regardless of where Lemon is selected, his skill set, versatility, and constant productivity give him the chance to find success in the NFL and could turn out to be the best receiver in this draft.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94