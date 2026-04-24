Biggest Shock for USC Receiver Makai Lemon at the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin shortly, and USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has arrived ready to hear his name called.

Many projected Lemon to be selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round, but the Rams picked Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson over Lemon. As a result, Lemon remains on the board later than expected.

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon In The Green Room

The draft is when many college prospects hear their names called and have the opportunity to start their NFL career, which is something that many of these players have been dreaming about for their entire lives up to this point.

Earlier in the process, Lemon and 15 other NFL prospects decided that they were going to attend the NFL Draft in person, and now the day has come. Lemon has arrived and is joined by his mother and father on the red carpet.

Makai Lemon checking in from the red carpet 🍋 @getabagkai



2026 NFL Draft – 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cQSbkZo9iE — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2026

In addition to Lemon, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson are the receivers who will be in person in the NFL Draft Green Room waiting for their names to be called at some point in the first round.

The rankings on these three receivers have gone a variety of ways, but it is clear that for most NFL teams, these are the top receivers available in the draft. So, it will be interesting to see where each of them is selected and how they would fit into their new offense.

Tate and Tyson are considered more of outside receivers, and Lemon functions more in the slot, but Lemon does have the versatility to be a receiver all over the field, which is a key reason why many teams value him so highly.

It appears that Lemon is wearing a gray blazer with dress paints in addition to a white dress whirt and red tie underneath. This has been a long time coming for Lemon and as he awaits his selection he has gone with a classic look.

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams

Before Lemon, former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was the last USC player to be in the green room as he was selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The interesting similarity between Lemon and Williams is the fact that both of their position groups were widely considered some of the deepest in the entire draft, and in a way, have some of the best top-end talent available.

In Williams’ draft, there were six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks, and almost all of them have had a solid start to their NFL careers. This year’s draft for Lemon could yield some of the same results, with the potential to have as many as six receivers get selected in the first round tonight.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Potential Makai Lemon Fits

With his versatile skill set, Lemon can fit into a variety of NFL offenses because he can function as a great slot receiver but also make contributions on the outside.

The fit that was appeared to be mocked the most is Lemon being selected by the Los Angeles Rams to complement an already strong passing game with quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

However, one destination that has started to pick up some steam is the Pittsburgh Steelers and the opportunity to team up with another former Trojan wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr.

With the draft being hosted in Pittsburgh, this could be one of the more interesting selections in the first round and gives the Steelers the chance to add some serious explosiveness and physicality to their offense.

Lemon was also mocked to an unexpected team in a recent mock draft, where he went to the Tennessee Titans. Lemon could slide in to become one of the best weapons currently on the Titans roster for quarterback Cam Ward.

Regardless of where Lemon is selected, his skill set, versatility, and constant productivity give him the chance to find success in the NFL and could turn out to be the best receiver in this draft.

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