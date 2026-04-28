USC Star Alijah Arenas to Return to School, Adding to Loaded Roster for Trojans Next Season

USC star Alijah Arenas will withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return to the Trojans, according to a report from Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a freshman on 34.1% shooting from the floor. The rising sophomore stands to improve his three-point shooting, which came in at a paltry 21.3% in his first-year at the college level. An improvement to his perimeter shooting and overall offensive efficiency would certainly help his NBA draft stock in future seasons.

The fact that Arenas played at all this season was notable. The former five-star recruit crashed his Tesla Cybertruck last spring in a single-car accident, after Arenas hit a tree and the vehicle burst into flames in a scary scene. Arenas eventually returned to practice, but quickly learned that he needed knee surgery.

Arenas returned to the lineup in January in the middle of Big Ten play and participated in 14 games, while starting in 13 of them. The first-year player could have certainly used some time to ramp up against lesser competition, but with that luxury not afforded to him given his knee surgery, he did what he could against a tough schedule.

With a full offseason ahead to get fully healthy and strengthen his knee, Arenas should be in much better position to contribute in a more meaningful way heading into his sophomore season.

USC’s outlook for 2026–’27 season

The return of Arenas is a crucial retainment for Trojans coach Eric Musselman, who undoubtedly will have the second-year guard as a key part of the fold next season. Arenas will team up alongside rising senior Rodney Rice, who announced his intent to return to the Trojans. In addition, Musselman is welcoming a very talented recruiting class to Los Angeles, as USC landed a pair of McDonald’s All-American big men in twins Adonis and Darius Ratliff. The Trojans also earned the commitment of fellow McDonald’s All-American Christian Collins, a five-star power forward out of St. John Bosco Prep.

In addition to a high school class that he can put up against anybody, Musselman and his staff also hit the portal hard. Colgate guard Jalen Cox, UConn center Eric Reibe and Georgetown wing KJ Lewis will all don USC uniforms next season.

In addition to the newcomers, starting forward Jacob Cofie will return for a third college season, looking to improve on a strong sophomore year with USC where he averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds on 51% shooting.

On paper, this looks like one of the top teams in a loaded Big Ten, especially if the freshman blue-chip recruits live up to the hype.

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