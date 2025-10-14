All Trojans

Notre Dame Fan Stirs Up Controversy After on USC Trojans' Field After Michigan Win

The No. 20 USC Trojans earned a signature 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines in week 7, but USC's win didn't stop one Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan from making his thoughts known to the Trojans players about the upcoming matchup against Notre Dame.

Caden Handwork

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
The No. 20 USC Trojans earned a statement 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. USC's victory over the Wolverines didn't stop one Notre Dame fan in attendance at the Coliseum from rushing the field and talking smack about the Trojans' upcoming week 8 matchup in South Bend against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Notre Dame fan who ran onto the field after the Trojans' win over Michigan told USC players, "Notre Dame gonna whoop y'all next week tho."

USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry History

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) attempts to catch the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Jacobe Covington (14) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's rivalry with Notre Dame is one of the best in all of college football, and Saturday's game will be the latest marquee matchup between the two iconic programs. Notre Dame leads the rivalry series against USC with a 50-37-5 record.

The Fighting Irish have won the last two games against USC as the Trojans' last win over Notre Dame came in 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where quarterback Caleb Williams and No. 6 USC defeated the No. 15 Fighting Irish 38-27.

High Stakes For Both Teams On Saturday Night In South Bend

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is much at stake for both USC and Notre Dame entering Saturday night's matchup in South Bend. USC is expected to be the toughest test remaining for Notre Dame in terms of winning out and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Since beginning the season with losses to No. 2 Miami and No. 4 Texas A&M, Notre Dame has rallied off four straight wins, with their latest being a 36-7 rout over the NC State Wolfpack.

A win of Notre Dame would strengthen USC's case as a playoff team. The Trojans have not beaten Notre Dame in South Bend since 2011, and are looking to break the 14-year streak on Saturday night. Even with a loss, USC's hopes at the playoff won't end entirely with a 5-2 record.

The Trojans, however, would need to earn an upset win on the road at Autzen Stadium against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks as well as beat the other opponents remaining on their schedule, including No. 25 Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA.

USC An Underdog Against Notre Dame

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Notre Dame is an early 8.5-point favorite over USC on Saturday night, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It's the first time USC coach Lincoln Riley's group has been an underdog this season, as they were favored in their one loss to Illinois.

Riley's record at USC against Notre Dame is 1-2, so a win over one of the Trojans' biggest rivals would be huge for him. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is looking to extend his record against USC to 3-1 with a win on Saturday night.

Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

