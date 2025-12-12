Notre Dame Athletic Director Addresses Future Rivalry with USC Trojans
The annual matchup between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of the most historic rivalries in college football. The two faced off in 2025, but that was the last scheduled matchup for the near future.
Notre Dame and USC have yet to reach an agreement to extend their rivalry, as the programs are struggling to agree on when the matchup will take place. Notre Dame’s athletic director, Pete Bevacqua, provided an update about the rivalry while appearing on “The Echos” with Jessica Smetana and Mike Golic Jr.
“We’ve had really good positive conversations with USC and Jen Cohen, their AD. I’m hopeful, Jess, that we’ll get something done here in short order. I think we’ll do a short-term extension. And then quite frankly, there might be a gap or two in that series and then pick it back up,” Bevacqua said.
“I can certainly speak for Notre Dame, and I can pretty much speak, and confidently speak, for USC. Both schools want to keep this going,” Bevacqua continued. “They have to be obviously very aware of our schedule. We have to be aware of their schedule. We both have to be aware of the new reality in college football. But, I’ve had great conversations with Jen Cohen, and we’re both committed, and Notre Dame and USC are both committed to getting something done.”
Bevacqua’s biggest update from his statement is that the two schools may be coming to terms with doing a short-term extension. This has been an idea before, but it may be coming to that as the two programs struggle to agree on the schedule. There is also a reality that the rivalry stays on hold because the programs cannot work out a deal.
Neither fanbase wants to see this happen, but on a positive note, Bevacqua added that he is confident that Notre Dame and USC will come to an agreement. Despite Bevacqua's comments, there is still no resolution, and fans will have to continue to wait for a deal to occur.
Why Scheduling Matters For USC
The matchup between the Trojans and Fighting Irish dates back to 1926, and despite its history, the game may have to pause due to disagreements over when it takes place. The matchup has only halted twice, which were due to unforeseen circumstances. The first was during a hiatus during World War II, and the second was in 2020 during the COVID-19 season.
The reason scheduling is a concern for the Trojans is that it would be beneficial for USC to move the game earlier, ideally within the first three weeks of the season. For the Trojans, this would keep the game when the team focuses on its non-conference schedule.
The timing will also make traveling easier on USC throughout the season. Since joining the Big Ten, the Trojans are among the teams that have to travel the most throughout the season. Moving the matchup to when the Trojans face non-conference opponents would be less strenuous on the program.
The Trojans currently do not have a 2026 matchup scheduled against the Fighting Irish, and the 2025 game will be the last between the two for a while unless a short-term agreement is reached. The Trojans are 37-53-5 against Notre Dame, currently on a three-game losing streak.
