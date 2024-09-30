All Trojans

OFFICIAL USC Trojans, Penn State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, TV Channel

The USC Trojans officially have a kickoff time for their Big Ten clash against Penn State on Oct. 12 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. A major schedule update, the game time is set for 12:30 p.m., and the TV broadcast will be on CBS. Lincoln Riley's Trojans look to upset a new Big Ten rival.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans SC logo at midfield is seen before a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans will be playing in the 12:30 p.m. PT time slot on CBS for the third time in 4 weeks when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 12.

Penn State coach James Franklin and his team make the trip out west for this new era of Big Ten football to face Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. In the AP Top 25, Penn State is No. 7, and USC is No. 11. 

Kickoff Time Scheduled for USC vs. Penn State

The official kickoff time for USC vs. Penn State is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT.

Just as it was against the Wisconsin Badgers, things are lining up for a beautiful sunny Los Angeles afternoon kickoff when the Nittany Lions come to town.

How To Watch USC vs. Penn State on TV

USC vs. Penn State will be broadcast on CBS in the middle of the college football slate. This is the third time the Trojans have been in this exact time and TV slot this season, and the CBS crew will be back in Los Angeles for the second time already.

CBS announcers Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson must know everything about the Trojans at this point.

A New Big Ten Showdown

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 103rd Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. USC defeated Penn State 52-49 in the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has had a 3-1 start to their 2024 campaign. The Trojans have wins over LSU, Utah State, and Wisconsin. Their lone loss was at Michigan. USC is fresh of a 38-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The next game for USC is at Minnesota on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on TV on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State is out of the gates with a 4-0 start in 2024. The Nittany Lions have wins over West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State, and Illinois. Penn State is coming off a top-20 victory after taking care of No. 19 Illinois 21-7.

Next up for Penn State is a home game vs. UCLA on Oct. 5. The game can be watched at 9 am PST on FOX.

The last time USC and Penn State faced off against each other was in the 2017 Rose Bowl. The Trojans won an instant classic 52-49, led by quarterback Sam Darnold. USC leads the all-time series 6-4.

These are two of the premier brands in college football and now they are conference foes. For all the negativity around conference realignment, one of the positives is that there are more epic regular-season matchups.

On Oct. 12 alone, there are Big Ten conference matchups in addition to USC and Penn State like the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes. Sure, the tradition of college football did take a hit, and there's no question about that. However, fans are now treated weekly to matchups they would have never gotten outside of a big-time non-conference season opener or a bowl game.

