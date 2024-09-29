Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold, Jordan Addison Shock NFL, Dominating Green Bay
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jordan Addison are now scoring touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings. The 3-0 Vikings made the trip to Lambeau to take on division rival, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers. The upstart Vikings are one of the biggest surprises of the young National Football League season so far, and one of the catalysts to the terrific start has been the resurgence of Darnold.
The former USC Trojan quarterback came into the division contest with an NFL leading eight passing touchdowns. The Green Bay Packer defense has been one of the best in the league and is known for their aggressiveness. Shortly before the contest, all-pro Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander was announced out with an injury.
The Viking passing game was expected to play a huge factor and it showed up early for the Minnesota offense. Wide receiver Jordan Addison, another former USC Trojan, was the recipient of a 29-yard Darnold strike to take an early 7-0 lead on the road.
Shortly after receiving the touchdown from Darnold, Addison rushed into the end zone for his second score of the day. The Vikings currently lead the Green Bay Packers 28-0 in the first half.
Addison is returning to action for the first time since the season opener against the New York Giants after suffering a lingering ankle injury. The USC duo is looking to hold form and potentially grow into a consistent quarterback and wide receiver duo’s opposite star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
