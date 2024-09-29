USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Addresses Head Injury After Win Over Wisconsin
The No. 13 USC Trojans are walking away with a crucial win over the unranked Wisconsin Badgers, 38-21. This was the first Big Ten opponent that USC has hosted, and they gave their home crowd a big one. The Trojans came out of the game fairly healthy, with the biggest concern being linebacker Eric Gentry. There was a scare in the second half as Trojans quarterback Miller Moss was seen entering the blue medical tent following a hit to the head.
Moss was hit hard throughout the whole game, but one hit in the fourth quarter did require him to be checked out. On Moss's fourth touchdown of the day, a six-yard rush to the end zone, the USC quarterback was spun around in mid air before landing badly on his back.
There was no penalty for targeting on the play, but Moss did enter the blue medical tent. The quarterback ended up going back into the game.
Following the win, Moss was asked if he was okay.
Miller responded, “Yes. Do you need further explanation? No, I mean, you go flying, you see some things sometimes. No, I'm totally fine. They just wanted to make sure I was there.”
Miller coming out of the game healthy is great news for the Trojans. Aside from one early interception, Moss had a big game against the Badgers. He completed 30 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He also used his legs to gain 19 yards. Three of his four touchdown plays came in the second half as Moss led the Trojans to a comeback victory.
If there is one way to describe Moss, it is tough. Though he was sacked one time, he was being hit throughout the game and still making plays. Moss being hit has been a reoccurrence this season, and he still pushes through each game.
Coach Lincoln Riley spoke highly about Moss and his toughness.
“Show me a tough team, and I’ll show you a tough quarterback," said Riley. "Show me a soft team, and I’ll show you a soft quarterback.”
Moss making plays despite the pressure he was under shows the kind of player he is. He played smart, getting the ball out of his hands to not lose yardage. He put his body on the line to lead his team to a win.
The Trojans started the first half very slow, but the entire team came out firing in the second half to get back on track. Despite the slow start, this was a huge win by USC. The Trojans are now 3-1, with a 1-1 record in their first year in the Big Ten.
