Will the USC Trojans Jump Into the Top Ten in Week 3 AP Poll?
The USC Trojans defeated the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 7, by a final score of 48-0. Entering the week ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll, the Trojans should move up slightly in the week three update.
The Trojans defense pitched a shutout, and the offense built a large enough lead to comfortably pull quarterback Miller Moss and a majority of the starters in the second half. Transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava closed the game out for USC, scoring his first career touchdown for the Trojans.
Ahead of USC, No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 10 Michigan both lost their week two matchups. As a result, USC should expect to move up slightly, but cracking into the top ten teams will be difficult without too many upsets.
Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois at home by two points, so it's unclear how far the AP Poll voters will drop the Fighting Irish. The Michigan Wolverines also lost at home, but the result was far worse than Notre Dame's. No. 3 Texas traveled to Ann Arbor and won 31-12.
Behind USC were a fair amount of upsets. No. 19 Kansas lost to unranked Illinois, No. 21 Iowa lost to unranked Iowa St., and No. 23 Georgia Tech lost to unranked Syracuse. While those results should not impact the Trojans' ranking, the strength of the Big Ten could ultimately hurt or help USC when time for the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Trojans will likely move to No. 10 when the week three AP Poll releases at 11 a.m. PT.
