Two Key Recruiting Targets Visiting USC Trojans for Ohio State Matchup

The USC Trojans have a star-studded Halloween 2026 lineup of recruits showing up to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as Heisman Trophy candidate wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of No. 2 Ohio State isn't the only main attraction showing up here.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The rising brother of USC star receiver Trent Mosley is helping headline the list of recruiting visitors for USC on Halloween evening.

National recruiting analyst for On3 Steve Wiltfong revealed Grant Mosley is one of two major receiving targets for coach Lincoln Riley and company ahead of the Oct. 31 contest.

"Two top receiver targets will be in for this one in Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin Rivals300 athlete Jayce Halasz and Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic’s Grant Mosley," Wiltfong shared.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Brent Gordon Jr. (11) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC will earn a massive chance to win over the younger Mosley. Especially amid the older brother's immediate impact on the Trojans offense. But Wiltfong peeled back the curtain on where the Trojans' chances lie at the moment.

"The Trojans are the heavy Rivals Prediction Machine favorite for him," Wiltfong said, while also adding that "they’re looking to make a move on Oregon and Alabama for Halasz."

So Riley, receiver coaches Chad Savage and Dennis Simmons plus the other Trojan coaches are looking to secure a two-for-one special at wide receiver: Landing both Mosley and Halasz.

Background on USC Recruiting Target Grant Mosley

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trojan fans will likely believe that this Mosley is similar in playing style to the impact 2026 freshman wideout.

But that's not the case right now in closely scrutinizing Grant Mosley.

The younger Mosley looks more like a deep threat who's strength is long strides and acceleration once he spots the ball coming his way. He's slippery in evading past cornerbacks too thanks to his plant and releases with his feet. His releases also look advanced for a younger prospect.

Granted, Mosley being in a family of receivers helps with his own work ethic. He's not only practiced with Trent Mosley before, but older brother and Texas receiver Emmett also perfected his own route mechanics on the football field and help show the example for his football siblings.

The 2028 prospect Mosley draws a lot of one-on-one coverages for the Eagles. Obviously playing with a star-studded cast of wideouts helps create the man coverage scenarios. Still, the rising junior wideout has taken advantage of the opportunity to establish his own name in the recruiting world. USC still has the likes of Stanford (where Emmett started his college career), Oregon and UCLA to fend off to land this Mosley, though.

Prized Teammate of Grant Mosley Also Visiting for USC vs. Ohio State

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC fans likely follow Rancho Santa Margarita High for another reason: Trojans legendary quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer leads the Eagles.

And another star player of his will take in the massive Buckeyes at Trojans showdown. Four-star cornerback Ca'Ron Williams is scheduled to be another recruiting visitor.

Williams has long been a USC recruiting target with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed leading the charge there. Now Reed and the Trojans can finally attempt to seal his commitment early here. Especially if USC and Reed's cornerback room finds a way to neutralize Smith.

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