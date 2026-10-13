One Decision From Lincoln Riley That Has Turned Around USC's Defense

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made a splash when he brought former TCU head coach Gary Patterson out of retirement and hired him to be USC's defensive coordinator, but that splash didn't necessarily translate onto the field during the Trojans' first few games of the 2026 season.

At the beginning of the year, Patterson stayed on the sideline, a familiar place for the former Horned Frogs coach, and he coordinated the defense from the field. However, after USC's loss to the Oregon Ducks, Patterson moved up into the coaches' booth instead of staying on the field.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary Patterson Explains Decision to Move Into Coaches' Box

“It was really a great thought on [Lincoln Riley’s] part. There was so much going on, you know, two new staffs trying to meld it all together. That me moving up the box has really, really helped. Not just with me seeing things, cause I’ve always been a guy that saw things from the sidelines," Patterson said.

"Putting us in a situation where I get more communication from the sidelines cause I’m not down there. Coach [Paul Gonzales] is kind of my lead guy, kind of getting that distributed. Everybody getting a chance to do their thoughts and processes. Really allows them to do their job,” Patterson continued.

“Moving me upstairs also has helped get the call in. Understand because I can see it quicker, especially the way people have done things. It's starting to pay off.”

As mentioned by Patterson, the former TCU coach brought in safeties coach Paul Gonzales to help install his system at USC, and Gonzales' familiarity with Patterson has helped communication run smoothly for the Trojans. Now, the amount of information that Patterson not only receives but can also digest has seemingly increased with the change in operation.

Moreover, with coach-to-player communication allowed with one player on the field now too, having a clear system to communicate and get play calls in becomes even more important.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley talks with TCU coach Gary Patterson before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since the change of Patterson's location during games, USC allowed 21 points to Washington and 23 points to Penn State. Conversely, before the move with Patterson on the sidelines, the Trojans gave up 35 points to Rutgers and 41 points to Oregon.

Looking Ahead for USC Trojans

The Trojans are currently enjoying their first of two bye weeks after starting the year in week 0, but the toughest part of USC's schedule awaits the team after this first bye.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley and company will travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers on the road before taking on No. 4 Ohio State at home and No. 5 Indiana on the road. A home game against Maryland precedes the last game of the season, on the road across town to face No. 12 UCLA.

While Ohio State and Indiana were always expected to be the two biggest tests for USC, the emergence of UCLA is a surprise. The Bruins will have to navigate the rest of their season without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but the Trojans are likely still going to have their hands full in the rivalry matchup.

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