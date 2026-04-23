One NFL team is quietly building momentum for former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon ahead of Thursday night’s first round. After a recent top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lemon came away impressed and his words only added fuel to growing draft buzz connecting him to Pittsburgh at No. 21 overall.

“I definitely took a lot (away from it), definitely,” Lemon said. “It was super genuine, just getting them to know me within those short 20 minutes, but it was definitely good.”

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“They really got to know me on the 30 visit," Lemon added per Steelers reporter Nick Farabaugh. "They seemed genuine. Everybody was great in the building."

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already brought in one former USC Trojan, trading for receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back in late-March. Paired with their growing interest throughout the pre-draft process, the Steelers are becoming a real possibility for Lemon if he somehow slides further than expected.

Makai Lemon's Fit With the Steelers

On paper, Lemon checks a box Pittsburgh doesn’t currently fill. With DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. operating as physical perimeter targets, Lemon’s skill set brings balance.

He thrives as a precise route runner who wins underneath, separates quickly, and creates yards after the catch. That slot versatility would give the Steelers a reliable third option while also allowing him to move outside when needed. At 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, he fits the modern mold of a multi-alignment receiver.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

More importantly, Lemon would step into a defined role immediately. With the departure of Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh’s offense lacks a true separator who can consistently stress defenses in the short-to-intermediate game. Lemon’s ability to exploit space and convert high-percentage targets could reshape how the passing game functions.

Even with other roster needs, particularly along the offensive line, Lemon represents a classic “best player available” scenario if he’s still on the board at 21. And if he isn’t, the Steelers have enough draft capital to consider moving up.

Tough Fall, But Strong Landing Spot

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Although Lemon is in the Steelers good graces, the underlining storyline is unfortunate. Lemon entered the pre-draft cycle as a top-10 caliber talent. His production, efficiency, and reliability at USC backed that up. A slide to No. 21 would be surprising, but not reflective of his ability. If that scenario plays out, Pittsburgh could offer one of the cleanest fits in the class.

The franchise has a long track record of developing elite receivers, from Hines Ward to Antonio Brown to former USC standout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who made a Pro Bowl in Pittsburgh. That history matters for a player stepping into the league with expectations. There’s also opportunity. Lemon wouldn’t need to carry an offense from Day 1. Instead, he could operate as a high-impact complementary piece, developing into a primary option over time.

He’s already faced adversity during the pre-draft process, including viral criticism at the combine. But by his own account, that hasn’t shaken his focus. If anything, it’s sharpened it. Draft night often comes down to timing as much as talent. For Lemon, Pittsburgh is emerging as a team to watch, not just because of interest, but because the fit makes too much sense to ignore.

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