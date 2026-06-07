Winners and Losers From USC's Shutout Loss to North Carolina
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The USC Trojans looked like a well-oiled machine on the baseball diamond before Game 2 of the Chapel Hill regional. USC emerged as an offensive juggernaut in scoring more than nine runs against Lamar, Texas State, Texas A&M (twice) and North Carolina.
Except the host Tar Heels humbled the visiting Trojans 4-0, forcing a deciding Game 3 in the process.
Here are the winners and losers from this crucial contest as a trip to Omaha hangs in the balance.
Winner: Colin Hynek, North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina wasted little time in igniting its offense. The catcher Hynek is the reason why.
Hynek responded to a strike by ripping a fast ball 395 feet into the air, scaling the left field fence for the first homer of the game.
Hynek pounded one other hit against the Trojans. He also delivered his success against Grant Govel, one of the top pitching options at the disposal of USC.
Loser: Grant Govel, USC Trojans
Staying on the topic of Govel, unfortunately for the Trojans, even top pitching options like him have their rough days.
Yet his comes one day after Mason Edwards struggled early against UNC before the batting carried the load for the Trojans. Govel, again, became on the wrong end of the Hynek homer.
But overall, Govel allowed five hits, one run, and surrendered the home run. Plus took the loss on the mound for this contest.
Winner: Jason DeCaro, North Carolina
This contest became far different on the hill for UNC. This time the Tar Heels didn't need to cycle through multiple pitchers in attempting to slow down USC's offense in Game 1.
DeCaro's arm spearheaded this victory. North Carolina didn't need to make any changes on the mound because he was on his game the whole way.
DeCaro pitched all nine innings. USC mustered just two hits against him. But he struck out eight batters to keep the Tar Heels' season alive.
Loser: Sax Matson, USC
Govel wasn't the only Trojans' pitcher who stumbled in this contest. Even the top reliever option for this contest, Matson, struggled.
And Matson witnessed three errors occur when he led the pitching charge. But that's not all. He too surrendered a home run to Erik Paulsen.
Matson pitched only one inning, allowed two hits, but surrendered three runs off that Paulsen homer that helped put the game out of reach.
Winner: Erik Paulsen, North Carolina
Paulsen, again, provided a huge lift for UNC when the Tar Heels needed it.
His home run rip occurred in the sixth inning, and with USC still lingering around. But Paulsen shifted the confidence back over to North Carolina's side during that middle game sequence.
Paulsen has emerged as a consistent hitting option for UNC. The Trojans will need to find new ways to attack him with both teams' season on the line for Game 3.
Loser: USC's Offensive Output
It doesn't matter if it's Jack Basseer having a quiet game, or no one pounding a home run plus a Grand Slam this time. The bats got silent at Chapel Hill.
Only Dean Carpentier and Augie Lopez provided hits for USC against DeCaro. This output became worse than the Game 1 defeat during the College Station Regional against Texas State.
USC will need to reawaken itself at the bat or will miss out on its Omaha bid.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna