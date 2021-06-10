Celebrating the One-Year Anniversary of Reggie Bush's 10-Year Dissociation from USC

June 10, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of Reggie Bush being welcomed back to USC after a decade-long ban from the school by the NCAA.

The running back led USC to back-to-back National Championships under head coach Pete Carroll, and was banned by the NCAA in 2010 for accepting unauthorized benefits from a marketing agency while he was a student-athlete.

Five years after Bush left the Trojans, he was penalized by the NCAA Committee of Infractions, after an investigation revealed Bush's mistakes. In 2005, his Heisman Trophy was also vacated as a result of his violations.

One year ago today, USC Football posted a video of Bush on Twitter reading 'Welcome home, @ReggieBush'.

The NFL star also appeared on 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd' one year ago, and revealed that he would like his Heisman Trophy back.

"To say I don’t want it back would be a lie,” Bush told Cowherd. “So I do want to be completely honest about that. One hundred percent, I want my Heisman Trophy back.”

During his time as a Trojan, Bush rushed for 3,169 yards, 1,301 receiving yards, 25 rushing touchdowns and 13 receiving TD's.

