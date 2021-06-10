Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Celebrating the One-Year Anniversary of Reggie Bush's 10-Year Dissociation from USC

June 10, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of Reggie Bush being welcomed back to USC after a decade-long ban from the school by the NCAA.
Author:
Publish date:

June 10 marks the one-year anniversary of former USC Trojan Reggie Bush's re-affiliation with the school, after a ten-year dissociation.

The running back led USC to back-to-back National Championships under head coach Pete Carroll, and was banned by the NCAA in 2010 for accepting unauthorized benefits from a marketing agency while he was a student-athlete.

Five years after Bush left the Trojans, he was penalized by the NCAA Committee of Infractions, after an investigation revealed Bush's mistakes. In 2005, his Heisman Trophy was also vacated as a result of his violations.

One year ago today, USC Football posted a video of Bush on Twitter reading 'Welcome home, @ReggieBush'. 

The NFL star also appeared on 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd' one year ago, and revealed that he would like his Heisman Trophy back.

"To say I don’t want it back would be a lie,” Bush told Cowherd. “So I do want to be completely honest about that. One hundred percent, I want my Heisman Trophy back.”

During his time as a Trojan, Bush rushed for 3,169 yards, 1,301 receiving yards, 25 rushing touchdowns and 13 receiving TD's.

----

You may also like:

[Remembering Reggie Bush's Best Moments at USC]

[JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'Baltimore Ravens Fans Would Destroy Me']

[Tetairoa McMillan Recaps USC Visit]

[Breaking: Jay Toia Announces Commitment to UCLA]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_12082604
Football

Celebrating the One-Year Anniversary of Reggie Bush's 10-Year Dissociation from USC

USATSI_15391233
Football

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Baltimore 'Ravens Fans Would Destroy Me'

Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 10.23.05 AM
Recruiting

Tetairoa McMillan 22' WR Recaps Visit To USC

04032021-0149
Football

CFB Playoff Could Expand to 12-Teams

Screen Shot 2021-06-09 at 8.41.57 AM
Football

Stephen Carr: 'It was Very Tough to Leave USC'

USATSI_12813834
Football

Breaking: Jay Toia Announces Commitment to USC's Foe

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 4.46.47 PM
Recruiting

Malachi Nelson 23' QB Shares Viewpoint on Trajectory of USC's Football Program

USATSI_15556520
Football

Ex-USC RB Ronald Jones Smiles Through Tampa Bay Bucs' Media Day