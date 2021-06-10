Tetairoa McMillan 22' WR Recaps Visit To USC

All Trojans caught up with the four-star wideout during the Elite 11 camp in Los Angeles.

One of USC’s most coveted targets is 22' wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

McMillan is a three-sport athlete who attends Servite High School in Anaheim, California. He is the No. 4 overall wide receiver and No. 2 player in California per 247Sports. With his 6-foot-4 frame, McMillan displays natural body control and incredible catching abilities.

The four-star recruit recently took a visit to USC and discussed his overall thoughts with All Trojans during an Elite 11 camp in Los Angeles. Here are some highlights from McMillan's interview.

"How is your recruitment is going?"

“Recruiting is going well."

"Have you been in contact with USC?"

"I just took an unofficial visit to USC. I was hanging out with the whole coaching staff, and it was a great experience. It was my first time on any college campus and I’m just glad I was able to visit a school after the dead period opened up on June 1. So, it was a blessing to go visit the school and I’m just looking forward to more visits.”

"Do you think USC's Air Raid offense is a fit for your game?"

“I think the Air Raid offense for USC is big for me. I think the past two years, before the COVID-19 season, I think three receivers had over 1,000 yards. So, I mean that’s big. Especially for the NFL Draft. It’s going to help me get looked at. "

"How does your high school offense compare to USC's?"

"We pass the rocket at Servite [High School] a lot considering we have arguably one of the best quarterbacks in our class. So Coach Thomas, he lets Coach Koelle do that work and Coach Koelle runs the offense. He has a great offense and a great scheme to get people open, so I think I can see correlation with USC and their Air Raid offense.”

McMillan currently has 23 offers from CFB programs all around the county including Arizona, Oregon, Stanford, and Arizona State among others.

