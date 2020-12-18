FootballBasketballRecruiting
How To Watch: Pac-12 Championship USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

TV, Radio and Streaming details for USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks
Author:
Publish date:

The No.13 USC Trojans welcome the unranked Oregon Ducks for a Friday night Pac-12 Championship matchup. The Trojans were originally slated to play the Washington Huskies, but Jimmy Lake's team had to withdraw due to COVID-19 cases. 

Mario Cristobal's Oregon Ducks trailed behind the Huskies with the second best record in the North, and stepped up to take on the Trojans in Washington's absence. 

The Trojans will look to go 6-0 today, the first time the program has done so since 2006. In addition to sticking with AllTrojans.com, here's how to watch and listen to the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks.

Game information: USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Trojans (5-0), Oregon (3-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, December 18th, 5:00 PM PT

Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 

Streaming: fuboTV

TV: FOX 

Radio: AM 790 KABC Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 137/197 and internet 959) and the TuneIn Radio app. SirusXM Channel 81 , Portland - 1080 AM, Eugene - 95.3 FM.

Moneyline: USC: -158 | Oregon : +128

Spread: USC: -2.5 | Oregon: +2.5

Total: USC: Under 62.5 | Oregon: Over 62.5

Fun Fact: USC has four players from Oregon on their roster. S Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley HS), DL Brandon Pili (Westview HS), DL Marlon Tuipulotu (Central HS), and and ILB Eli’jah Winston (Central Catholic HS). The Ducks have 46 Californians on their roster.

[READ: Oregon At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

Quotable: "Right now it does not look good to be honest with you.....he has a MCL sprain, which is usually a multi-week [injury]. He has not practiced this week, [and] he does not look good for the game going in." said Helton when talking about RB Vavae Malepeai's injury status. 

[READ: Vavae Malepeai Doubtful for Pac-12 Championship]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

