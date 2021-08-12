Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForum
Search

Pac-12 Conference Announces Forfeit Policy for 2021 Season

The conference will reinstate it's longstanding game forfeiture rule, which was temporarily modified last season due to COVID-19.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pac-12 conference announced Thursday that forfeiture rules will once again be applied for the upcoming 2021 season. Last season, the league modified the longstanding rule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available for all conference members, new commissioner, George Kliavkoff, has decided that tweaking the forfeiture policy once again would be unnecessary. 

According to a press release provided by the Pac-12:

“Following consultation with the Pac-12 Athletic Directors Committee, the Pac-12 has determined that its prior longstanding game forfeiture rule (set forth in 2021-22 Pac-12 Administrative Policies referenced below), that was temporarily modified for this past season due to Covid-19, shall once again be applied for this coming athletic season. In accordance with that rule, if an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent. Any forfeited contest shall be regarded as a conference loss for the team making the forfeit and a conference win for its opponent. The Pac-12 rule provides the Commissioner with discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation.”

-----

You may also like:

EX-USC Running Back Markese Stepp Calls USC's Offense 'Flamboyant'

USC's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

Todd Orlando Gushes Over Freshman DE Korey Foreman

USC Freshman Raesjon Davis Brings 'Pro-Mindset' to Practice

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Screen Shot 2021-08-12 at 9.48.11 AM
Football

Pac-12 Conference Announces Forfeit Policy for 2021 Season

USATSI_15333213
Football

Ex-USC Running Back Calls Trojans Offense 'Flamboyant'

Screen Shot 2021-08-11 at 9.06.03 AM
Football

USC Freshman Korey Foreman Reveals Biggest Challenge Since Joining the Trojans

Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
Recruiting

Texas Wide Receiver Commits to USC Without Ever Visiting Campus

jaxson_dart_080621-USC-FOOTBALL-FALL-CAMP-0498
Football

Report: USC Football's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

Screen Shot 2021-08-10 at 12.06.25 PM
Football

USC Freshman Ceyair Wright Signs NIL Deal With Million Dollar Sports Startup

korey_foreman_080621-USC-FOOTBALL-FALL-CAMP-9714
Football

USC DC Gushes Over Korey Foreman: 'He is Everything We Thought He Would Be'

Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
Football

Report Reveals Which USC Football Team Was 'Most-Hated' by Fans