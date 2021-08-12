Pac-12 Conference Announces Forfeit Policy for 2021 Season

The conference will reinstate it's longstanding game forfeiture rule, which was temporarily modified last season due to COVID-19.

The Pac-12 conference announced Thursday that forfeiture rules will once again be applied for the upcoming 2021 season. Last season, the league modified the longstanding rule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available for all conference members, new commissioner, George Kliavkoff, has decided that tweaking the forfeiture policy once again would be unnecessary.

According to a press release provided by the Pac-12:

“Following consultation with the Pac-12 Athletic Directors Committee, the Pac-12 has determined that its prior longstanding game forfeiture rule (set forth in 2021-22 Pac-12 Administrative Policies referenced below), that was temporarily modified for this past season due to Covid-19, shall once again be applied for this coming athletic season. In accordance with that rule, if an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent. Any forfeited contest shall be regarded as a conference loss for the team making the forfeit and a conference win for its opponent. The Pac-12 rule provides the Commissioner with discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation.”

-----

-----

