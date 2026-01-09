Three Potential Destinations For USC Trojans Transfer Husan Longstreet

The USC Trojans saw their backup quarterback, Husan Longstreet, enter the transfer portal in search of an opportunity to become a starter. With Jayden Maiava running it back for one final season with the Trojans, Longstreet was projected to go back to his backup role for the second straight season.

Here are three potential landing spots for Longstreet.

1. LSU Tigers

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Since coach Lane Kiffin arrived at LSU, he's been in the market for a quarterback. The Tigers have already hosted high-profile transfers Sam Leavitt and Brendan Sorsby on visits. Kiffin and LSU missed out on Sorsby, but are still alive in the hunt for Leavitt.

If Leavitt signs elsewhere, Longstreet could be the perfect option for Kiffin to begin his tenure at LSU. Longstreet is a long-term option compared to Leavitt and Sorsby because he has multiple seasons of eligibility left. He will have all four seasons of eligibility left after redshirting this past year for the Trojans.

Kiffin has successfully landed a former USC quarterbacks before in Jaxson Dart, who spent his true freshman season with the Trojans in 2021 prior to transferring to Ole Miss. Longstreet could be the next former Trojans quarterback that Kiffin brings in.

2. Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon gives the Southern California native a chance to stay relatively close to home compared to the other options. Of course, the Ducks' interest at transfer quarterbacks will depend on whether or not Dante Moore declares for the 2026 NFL Draft.

If Moore does end up turning pro, Longstreet could step in as the third straight transfer to become Oregon's starting quarterback. Longstreet was heavily recruited by the Ducks out of high school and if Oregon is back on the market for a quarterback, the two could be a match-made in heaven.

The Ducks are going to be going through an offensive coordinator change with Will Stein heading to Kentucky. If they are bringing in a new offensive system, it would make sense to bring in a quarterback who can do a bit of everything like Longstreet.

MORE: Why No. 1 Transfer Receiver Cam Coleman Lost Visit To USC

MORE: Lincoln Riley Could Target Former NFL Coach for USC's Defensive Coordinator Job

MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet’s Transfer Choice Is More Complicated Than It Seems

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

3. Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts beside linebacker Cameron Pruitt (22) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another program that is known for bringing in high-profile quarterback transfers, Miami will be in the market for a starter with Carson Beck heading to the NFL after their College Football Playoff run. If Miami coach Mario Cristobal decides to go after a quarterback in the transfer portal, Longstreet would be an excellent option.

Longstreet isn't typically Miami's M.O. at quarterback with his inexperience. The Hurricanes typically go after experienced transfers like Beck and Cam Ward in the season before. But Longstreet is talented enough to compete for a starting gig.

Miami has national championship aspirations and bringing in a quarterback who was as highly-regarded as Longstreet is an indicator that the Hurricanes are looking to stay on top.

Recommended Articles