USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet’s Transfer Choice Is More Complicated Than It Seems

When starting USC quarterback Jayden Maiava decided he was returning to USC for his final year, the immediate question became what happens with freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet.

Longstreet, a five-star quarterback from nearby Corona Centennial (Calif.) was one of the prized recruits of the Trojans 2025 class, after flipping his commitment from Texas A&M to USC in the weeks leading up to the early signing period.

Longstreet was the backup to Maiava this past season. He saw extended action in the Trojans blowout wins over Missouri State and Georgia Southern, where he completed 13 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Riley experimented using him in red zone packages against Illinois and Notre Dame, but never more than two snaps. He carried the ball 11 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Longstreet saw action in four games to preserve a year of eligibility. He was able to play in the Alamo Bowl because bowl games don’t count towards the four-game limit to redshirt but did not see any action.

It’s simple, Longstreet wants to play - who doesn’t? And for someone that started on varsity as a freshman, this is the first time in his life that he isn’t playing.

I’m sure he didn’t imagine sitting around for two seasons to become the next USC quarterback. While many fans are clamoring for an open quarterback competition, there won’t be one.

Maiava is the unquestioned starter heading into next season. The redshirt junior has started 31 games over the past three seasons at USC and UNLV, and he just led the Big Ten in passing yards.

It’s worth noting Longstreet’s older brother, Kevin, just entered the portal, after transferring from Texas A&M last season.

Longstreet doesn’t have a ton of film, especially throwing the football this season, but there will be a market for a former five-star quarterback with four years of eligibility still remaining.

Patience Still Pays Off at Quarterback

Dante Moore originally committed to Oregon but flipped to UCLA late in the process. The bottom line was Moore wanted to play immediately and the Bruins were going to make sure he was well compensated.

Moore was a four-year starter in high school that won two state championships and was a highly touted five-star prospect in the 2023 cycle. It was a disaster in Westwood for numerous reasons but it ended with Moore in the transfer portal after just one season.

Instead of searching for another school where he would be the guaranteed starter, Moore recognized that he wasn’t ready. He picked a program where he would sit and learn, be developed and would had talent around him when the time came to take the reins.

Moore is a redshirt sophomore and in his first season as the Oregon signal-caller and has played himself into a top two NFL draft pick, if he decides to leave Eugene at the end of the year.

Texas fans called for Arch Manning to the starter for two years, even with Quinn Ewers leading the Longhorns to back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff Semifinals during that time.

And with some early season struggles, particularly on the road against Ohio State and Florida this season, it turns out Manning wasn’t ready immediately and Ewers was the right decision for those teams.

Manning made tremendous strides as the season progressed and began to look more comfortable in every aspect of his game. He will head into the offseason as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2027.

Moore and Manning didn’t become stars until their third year in college, which were their first full seasons as a starter, proving that five-star quarterbacks don’t have be great players as underclassman to eventually become great NFL prospects.

Moore got Will Stein and Manning got Steve Sarkisian, two great offensive coaches. They chased the right coaching for player development and programs that can acquire elite talent, rather than one where they would step in and be the starter immediately.

Ty Simpson waited three years to become the Alabama quarterback. The redshirt junior didn’t have a great end to this season but the Crimson Tide signal-caller did lead his team to an appearance in the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

His future is up in the air but there is a scenario where Simpson ends up being a first-round pick in an incredibly light quarterback class. Regardless, the moral of the story is Simpson waited at the school he wanted to be at and was ready when his opportunity arrived.

There’s a ton of external pressure of being labeled a five-star quarterback. It’s a tag that will follow these guys for the rest of their lives. And the expectation for a quarterback of that caliber is to be a star from day one or at the very least their second season before they get hit with a new label “bust” from the public.

And then there's the noise from agents and parents that want their kid to be the next young star before they're draft eligible, rather than picking and staying at the right school.

Reasons for Husan Longstreet to Stay at Southern Cal

Everything listed above. There is no better quarterbacks coach in college football than Lincoln Riley. His resume when it comes to developing the game’s most important position speaks for itself.

Three Heisman Trophy winners that became No. 1 overall picks and Jalen Hurts, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win in 2024, claiming MVP honors in the process. Riley’s pedigree is what drew Longstreet to sign with his hometown school. He wanted to be the next one on that prestigious list.

Longstreet has a really good relationship with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. The two met when Huard was scouting a player on Longstreet’s team during his freshman year.

From there, the two developed a strong relationship throughout Longstreet’s high school career and has carried over. Huard has raved about Longstreet any opportunity he gets, speaking highly of not just his skillset but his maturity and drive to be great.

Longstreet can continue to develop under Riley and Huard if he stays at USC. And even if he doesn’t see much action during his redshirt freshman season, Longstreet will still have three years of eligibility remaining, which is the same exact position Moore and Manning are in right now.

All of the Trojans receivers, other than sophomore NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, will be underclassman under 2026. It will be a much more polished position group the following year. And most importantly, Longstreet would have had plenty of time to develop behind the scenes.

Malachi Nelson was a five-star quarterback the Trojans signed in the 2023 cycle, coming from the same high school as receiver Makai Lemon.

Nelson jumped in the portal after his first season at USC and ended up Boise State, where he was beat out for the starting job. He then transferred to UTEP this past season, where he was bench early in the season.

Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback in the same class at Nelson, began his career at Arizona State and has since transferred to Georgia and Sacramento State and is back in the portal again. The two of them serve as cautionary tales.

