Why No. 1 Transfer Receiver Cam Coleman Lost Visit To USC

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman is ranked as the top at his position in the transfer portal. Several top college football programs have expressed their interest in adding the Auburn wide receiver since he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 29, 2025. Coleman has recorded 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Tigers.

Coleman, who was originally planning to visit USC on Jan. 8, will no longer be hosted by the Trojans per Rivals, as USC recently added NC State transfer wide receiver Terell Anderson. As the No. 1-rated transfer wide receiver, according to 247Sports Transfer Rankings, landing Coleman would’ve been huge for the Trojans. However, whether or not he was a serious contender to land at USC is up for Trojans fans to debate.

With the Trojans now out of the picture for Coleman, the Auburn wide receiver's possible suitors for next season include Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Alabama, and Texas, per Rivals. No matter where Coleman ends up, his talent at the wide receiver position will have a massive impact on his new team.

Why Addition Of Terrell Anderson Is Massive For USC's Offense

With the departure of star USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft this offseason, the Trojans have added much-needed depth to a young and talented wide receiver room for the 2026 season, adding Terrell Anderson from NC State.

In his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Anderson collected 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns. Anderson will pair up well with USC wide receiver Tanook Hines, who showed great potential as a future star for the Trojans in his freshman season, collecting 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns.

Anderson and Hines have the opportunity to form the next wide receiver duo for the Trojans, which will benefit USC's offense heading into a pivotal fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley. Making the College Football Playoff is the main goal, and anything less would be considered a major disappointment among USC fans.

USC's Talented Wide Receiver Recruits Could Make Immediate Impact

USC brings in two talented wide receiver recruits as part of their No. 1 2026 recruiting class, who look to play an immediate role in helping the Trojans meet their championship expectations. DeSoto wide receiver Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster and Mater Dei’s Kayden-Dixon Wyatt are both rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports, and their talents will help USC's offense thrive in 2026.

Feaster arrives at USC, fresh off of leading DeSoto to its second Texas 6A Division II State Championship in the last three seasons. The Trojans landed Feaster over several top SEC schools, including Alabama, Texas A&M, and LSU.

USC flipped Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State on national signing day, which was a massive steal for the Trojans. After Dixon-Wyatt committed to Ohio State in May, USC had been actively recruiting him to flip his commitment.

Those efforts proved successful, marking a major win for Riley and USC. Dixon-Wyatt’s chemistry with Mater Dei teammate and USC four-star tight end recruit Mark Bowman next season will benefit USC’s offense.

With championship aspirations next season and the return of star quarterback Jayden Maiava, the performance of the Trojans' returners and newcomers on offense, will have a massive impact on USC reaching its goals in 2026.

