Predicting AP Top 25 Poll Movement After Chaotic Weekend of College Football
Week 8 of the college football saw plenty of exciting matchups, and the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes, No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels, and No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders are no longer undefeated. Louisville surprised Miami and coach Mario Cristobal on Friday night and the Red Raiders fell to Arizona State on the road.
In three ranked matchups in the SEC, the lower-ranked team won with No. 9 Georgia beating LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt beating No. 10 LSU. The Commodores should move up in the rankings, but how high will they climb? No. 16 Missouri travels to Vanderbilt in week 9 for what should be a pivotal conference matchup.
The No. 20 USC Trojans fell to No. 13 Notre Dame in a back-and-forth rivalry game, and the Fighting Irish took advantage of some costly mistakes made by USC. Notre Dame will most likely be the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation after beating the Trojans, but does USC fall out of the AP Top 25 Poll completely?
Week 9 AP Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State (7-0)
2. Indiana (7-0)
3. Texas A&M (7-0)
4. Alabama (6-1)
5. Georgia (6-1)
6. Oregon (6-1)
7. Georgia Tech (7-0)
8. Miami (5-1)
9. Vanderbilt (6-1)
10. Ole Miss (6-1)
11. Notre Dame (5-2)
12. BYU (7-0)
13. Missouri (6-1)
14. Oklahoma (6-1)
15. Tennessee (5-2)
16. Texas Tech (7-1)
17. LSU (5-2)
18. Virginia (6-1)
19. South Florida (6-1)
20. Louisville (5-1)
21. Texas (5-2)
22. Arizona State (5-2)
23. Cincinnati (6-1)
24. Illinois (5-2)
25. USC (5-2)
The top-three is easy to predict with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana, and No. 3 Texas A&M staying undefeated, but where will No. 12 Georgia Tech and No. 15 BYU be ranked on Sunday?
Georgia can expect to move up, but the Bulldogs will most likely stay behind Alabama.
Where will Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas Tech all land after losing their first game of the season?
New Teams in AP Top 25 Poll
Despite a number of ranked teams losing, there might not be many new faces in the newest AP Top 25. However, losses by No. 20 USC, No. 22 Memphis, No. 23 Utah, and No. 25 Nebraska does open the door for many previously unranked programs.
USC had multiple chances to knock off Notre Dame, but the Trojans came up short in South Bend. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team have one ranked game remaining against No. 8 Oregon.
Utah will most likely drop out after falling to BYU, and a one-loss Louisville should be ranked after beating the No. 2 team in the country in Miami. Arizona State can also expect to find the top-20's after knocking off Texas Tech.
Memphis lost to UAB, giving South Florida a good chance to be the highest-ranked Group of 5 team at the end of the year.
No. 25 Nebraska was unable to score a touchdown against Minnesota as the Golden Gophers pulled off the upset.
Week 8 AP Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Miami
3. Indiana
4. Texas A&M
5. Ole Miss
6. Alabama
7. Texas Tech
8. Oregon
9. Georgia
10. LSU
11. Tennessee
12. Georgia Tech
13. Notre Dame
14. Oklahoma
15. BYU
16. Missouri
17. Vanderbilt
18. Virginia
19. South Florida
20. USC
21. Texas
22. Memphis
23. Utah
24. Cincinnati
25. Nebraska