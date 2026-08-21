Predicting USC Trojans' Single-Season Stat Leaders

Expectations are rising for the 2026 USC Trojans. Landing at No. 14 overall in both the preseason AP Poll released on Aug. 17 and the USA Today Coaches Poll two weeks earlier fuels the hype in the land of Troy.

USC sustained key losses during the offseason, from top wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to leading interception king Bishop Fitzgerald. But notable returners, like quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Tanook Hines, help spark the top 25 ranking.

And that leads into predicting who rises as this season's stat leaders for USC, including determining if there'll be a national leader in one or multiple stats.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It feels like Maiava has teased USC fans with his potential. He's flashed stardom multiple times, including bettering his passing yardage, completion percentage and touchdowns for his career in 2025.

Now it's season three under coach Lincoln Riley and his vaunted Air Raid attack for Maiava. This seemingly has to be the year the USC quarterback maximizes his potential while working in the same offense he's been in since his arrival from UNLV.

He likely won't get fully tested until Sept. 26 against Oregon as he faces a stacked group of defenders featuring potential high draft picks in defensive tackle Bear Alexander, edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, or cornerback Brandon Finney. But this is the season Maiava surpasses 4,000 yards.

Passing stats: 4,085 yards, 42 touchdowns and six interceptions

Rushing stats: 50 carries, 144 yards, five touchdowns

Running Backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan

USC running back King Miller | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC is blessed with its newest famed running back tandem. But both King Miller and Waymond Jordan carry more of an underdog persona into the field.

Miller uses his past walk-on life as fuel, while Jordan turns to getting out of the junior college struggle for his motivation.

The former rose as the surprise lead rusher. Now he claims he's more cerebral after speaking with USC Trojans on SI during Aug. 3 media day. That leads into Miller delivering his first 1,000-yard season.

Miller: 1,087 yards, 13 touchdowns

Jordan: 875 yards, 11 touchdowns

Wide Receivers Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Strong wide receiver play is the lifeblood of a Riley attack. He's produced names like Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb while at Oklahoma, helped turn Minnesota Vikings wideout Jordan Addison into a late first rounder out of USC and now, developed Lemon into a top 20 draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tanook Hines rises as the early contender for No. 1 wide receiver duties. Hines already has established himself as a vocal leader of the room, right before his sophomore season.

But North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson will fuel new excitement for USC especially as deep threat. There'll be no drop off here with Lemon and Lane gone.

Hines: 73 catches, 1,100 yards, 10 touchdowns

Anderson: 65 catches, 1,025 yards, eight touchdowns

Tackle Leader

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

New defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's 4-2-5 scheme looks like it's built more for someone out of the secondary to lead in tackles.

Except Patterson allows his linebackers to decide when they want to flow downhill instead of backpedaling blindly. Which swings the advantage toward Desman Stephens II to lead the way in tackles once again.

Stephens: 110 total tackles, 88 solo stops

Sack Leader

USC Trojans defensive line coach Skyler Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Patterson has delivered double-digit sack performers on the edge too. His defenses play fast up front in tracing back to his TCU days.

USC features an embarrassment of riches in the trenches. Returning sophomore Jahkeem Stewart looks ready to ascend. Five-star freshman signing Luke Wafle looks ready to impact now following a strong spring. But Kameryn Crawford rises as the sack leader in improving his 5.5-sack output from a year ago.

Crawford: 8.5 sacks

Interception Leader

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Christian Pierce (24) intercepts a pass in front of wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Returning senior safety Christian Pierce can attempt to make it two years in a row that a safety leads USC in picks.

Or an intriguing freshman can rise up and claim the interception king title. Nickelback Elbert Hill IV and Alex Graham enter as contenders. But pivotal transfer portal cornerback find Jontez Williams brings five career interceptions in tow from Iowa State and now, gets to play in a faster defense with Patterson calling the plays.

Williams: five interceptions

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