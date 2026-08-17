Reacting to USC Trojans' Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Ranking

Los Angeles is the home of the nation's No. 14 ranked college football team, per the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The USC Trojans land at that spot as of Aug. 17. This is also the same ranking the Trojans received in the USA Today Coaches Poll released nearly two weeks prior to AP. Although AP lists BYU tied with the Trojans at No. 14 as well.

Both USC rankings prove how high the expectations are for coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Jayden Maiava, plus for incoming defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and the rest of the Trojans. Yet the reactions became mixed for landing 14th overall, including one analyst who believes this spot "isn't a good omen."

Insider Brings up Unfortunate Trend Involving USC's No. 14 ranking

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

College football insider Brett McMurphy of On3 rises as one who's skeptical about USC's spot.

"Might not be a good omen," McMurphy posted on X, formerly Twitter, before stating his reason why. "In four of last six seasons Trojans began the season ranked, USC finished year unranked."

So USC will have to break a notable, yet uncomfortable trend McMurphy mentioned. Yet some fans sound fine with where USC lands.

A majority of fans reacted that USC still must earn its place among the top three teams in the Big Ten. So starting at No. 14 comes off as motivation to them.

But there's also another omen surfacing here, and not limited to USC.

Truth About Preseason Rankings

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

Preseason rankings are subject to change, for better or for worse. While USC has finished unranked multiple times after being included in the top 25 before the season, the Trojans could also surprise some by being ranked too low.

In 2025, the Indiana Hoosiers weren't anywhere near the top 15 to start the season and were picked to fall to Ohio State (preseason No. 3) in the Big Ten title game. But Indiana breezed through the season 16-0 including toppling the Big Ten heavyweight Buckeyes.

But is also gets deeper when it comes to avoiding the preseason ranking hype machine. Texas rose as the early season No. 1 team. The Longhorns fell in the season opener against Ohio State. Ultimately, Texas failed to capture the SEC title plus missed a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

So for USC, landing at No. 14 doesn't guarantee that the Trojans will stay there by season's end. Riley and company can still shoot up the rankings if the Trojans stack some notable wins.

How USC Trojans Can Rise up the Rankings

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC gets handed one of the nation's toughst schedules, featuring five ranked opponents.

And the first one on deck is the nation's No. 2 ranked team the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 26. But a USC upset there, especially if the Trojans are unbeaten after the game, with boost top five chatter.

Beating Ohio State on Halloween could even ignite conversations for No. 1. Especially if the Buckeyes roll into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ranked at the top.

But it's about avoiding the trap of past preseason ranked USC teams for the 2026 Trojans. The confidence level is high from Riley to the players in the effort to divert away from past traps.

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