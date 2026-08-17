The preseason AP Top 25 Poll was released on Monday, and the USC Trojans enter the season tied with BYU as the No. 14 team in the nation.

Last preseason, the Trojans were not ranked in the top 25, but with high expectations entering this season and the return of star quarterback Jayden Maiava, USC was expected to be ranked inside the top 15. The Trojans just made the cut.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Alabama

14. BYU

14. USC

16. Michigan

17. Washington

18. Penn State

19. SMU

20. Tennessee

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Houston

24. Louisville

25. Missouri

In the preseason coaches poll, the Trojans are also ranked No. 14, the third-highest ranking in the Big Ten behind the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 1), Oregon Ducks (No. 2), and defending national champions the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 6).

The Trojans' ranking closely resembles the coaches poll, and No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Oregon, and No. 6 Indiana are the top teams in the Big Ten in the AP Poll as well.

Other Big Ten teams ranked inside the top 25 of the AP preseason poll include the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines, No. 17 Washington Huskies, No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions, and No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Preseason Poll Prediction

Ohio State Oregon Texas Georgia Notre Dame Indiana Miami Texas A&M Ole Miss Oklahoma Texas Tech LSU Alabama USC Michigan BYU Penn State Washington Tennessee Utah SMU Iowa Clemson Missouri Houston

Biggest Questions For USC Trojans Entering 2026 Season

The Trojans are looking to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history this season in what will be the fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley. As they have in every season under Riley, the Trojans will likely field one of the best offenses in college football, and returning starting quarterback Maiava will lead the way as a potential Heisman Trophy contender.

In his first season as the Trojans' starting quarterback, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with the country’s second-best QBR of 89.9.

In key games for the Trojans this season, which include home matchups against the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, along with road tests with the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions, Maiava looks to cut back on his turnovers, which were costly in USC’s three regular-season losses last year that kept them out of the CFP.

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It’s the performance of the Trojans' defense, however, which could be the biggest factor in USC making the CFP. The Trojans' defense in the past four seasons under Riley has helped USC back. This was on full display last season, as in the Trojans' three regular-season losses, which all came on the road to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks, the Trojans' defense gave up 30-plus points.

Under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, this is a struggle that must change if the Trojans hope to make the CFP, while facing one of the most difficult schedules in college football. The difficult schedule, however, shouldn’t be an excuse if the Trojans season doesn’t feature a CFP appearance again.

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