Where USC, Ohio State, and Oregon Land in Top 25 Poll Prediction
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The college football season is almost here, and fan bases across the country are eagerly anticipating their opening games. Following winning the last three national championships, the Big Ten is looking to continue proving its case as one of the best conferences in college football, with top contenders including the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, and USC Trojans.
The SEC will look to return to national championship glory, as teams like the Texas Longhorns, with the return of star quarterback Arch Manning, and the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be ranked highly in the preseason top 25 polls.
From the ACC and Big 12, contenders like the Miami Hurricanes and Texas Tech Red Raiders are also teams to watch. Look for coach Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish squad, led by returning star quarterback CJ Carr, to be highly ranked and with something to prove after being left out of the College Football Playoff last season.
While all the attention is focused on the top contenders, the season will feature surprises no one expects, like last year, when the Indiana Hoosiers went from preseason No. 20 to national champions, going undefeated at 16-0.
The preseason edition of the Coaches Poll releases on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the preseason AP Top 25 is scheduled to release on Aug. 17.
Top 25 Preseason Poll Prediction
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- BYU
- Washington
- Utah
- Louisville
- Iowa
- Missouri
- Florida
- Clemson
Biggest Questions for 2026
Can the Big Ten keep its national championship streak alive? That’s a storyline that will dominate the headlines throughout the season as the CFP picture comes into form. Some believe that Oregon, with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and one of the most talented rosters in college football, will finally break through under coach Dan Lanning and win its first national championship in program history.
Another storyline out of the Big Ten is whether the Trojans in Riley’s fifth season make the CFP, a milestone they came just short of reaching last season. The SEC, like it has been the last few seasons, will be one of the deepest conferences in college football this year.
Who will emerge as the SEC champion and earn a top seed in the CFP? The Longhorns are considered the top choice; however, the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, and LSU Tigers under new coach Lane Kiffin will be among the contenders in a talented conference that will have multiple teams in the CFP.
Several games on the Trojans' schedule will allow them to make the CFP and improve their ranking, including two games against the Big Ten’s best at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31).
The Trojans will also face coach Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers on Nov. 14 in what will be one of the biggest road games on USC’s schedule on Nov. 14 at Memorial Stadium.
USC Trojans Betting Odds
According to the latest national championship betting odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans' odds of winning the title this season are currently at +3500, tied with another Big Ten squad, the Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio State (+550), Oregon (+750), and Indiana (+950) all rank ahead of the Trojans as the Big Ten teams with the best odds to win the national championship this season. In terms of the Trojans' odds of winning the Big Ten, USC is at +1300, again behind Ohio State (+180), Oregon (+260), and Indiana (+310).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.