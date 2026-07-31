Best USC Trojans Football Games to Attend at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The USC Trojans were one of nine Power Four college football programs to finish the 2025 season with an undefeated record at home.

It was the second time during coach Lincoln Riley’s USC tenure that the Trojans finished a season with an undefeated record at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The other time was in 2022 when former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In a 2026 season filled with high stakes for the Trojans to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, USC will host several marquee games at the Coliseum. Ahead of a pivotal season, here’s a look at the best games for Trojan fans to attend at the Coliseum.

Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26)

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In what perhaps could be one of the best games of the first month of the college football season, the Trojans will welcome the Oregon Ducks to the Coliseum for their Big Ten home opener on Sept. 26.

The result of this game could set the tone for the Trojans' season, as an upset win over a Ducks team that Riley has yet to beat could put USC on the right track towards a playoff bid. The quarterback battle between two potential Heisman Trophy candidates, USC’s Jayden Maiava and Oregon’s Dante Moore, will provide an entertaining duel for the fans who will flock to the Coliseum for this highly anticipated late September showdown.

Maiava and Moore both ranked in the top three in the Big Ten in passing last season, throwing for over 3,500 yards. It was Maiava, however, who led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with the nation's second-best QBR of 89.9.

Washington Huskies (Oct. 3)

Nov 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during warmups before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A week following the showdown against the Ducks, the Trojans will face another former Pac-12 foe, the Washington Huskies, at the Coliseum. The Oct. 3 matchup will be the first between the Trojans and Huskies since 2024, when Washington beat USC 26-21 in Seattle.

The Huskies have won three straight games against the Trojans, a streak USC looks to snap this October. The game will present another test for the Trojans' defense in their first season under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, as they’ll face one of the top returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten, Demond Williams Jr.

Last season with the Huskies, Williams Jr. finished the year with 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a QBR of 75.7.

Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the very first time as a member of the Big Ten, the Trojans will face the Ohio State Buckeyes for what should be an entertaining matchup on Halloween at the Coliseum. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between Lincoln Riley and Buckeyes coach Ryan Day.

An upset win over the Buckeyes on Halloween at the Coliseum could be what it takes for the Trojans to punch their ticket to the CFP for the very first time as Maiava looks to outduel another Heisman Trophy contender, Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin.

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