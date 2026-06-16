Elite Quarterback Recruit Ty Snell Shares Early Impressions of USC, Lincoln Riley

Ty Snell visited USC back in December 2022 during the teams bowl prep when he was 10 years old.

The Allen (Texas) 2029 quarterback got an extended up-close look at Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, who was fresh off of becoming the programs eighth Heisman Trophy winner.

Working Out at USC and Impressions of Coaching Staff

Allen (Texas) 2029 quarterback Ty Snell and USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley | Photo Courtesy of Ty Snell

Snell returned to USC for the first time since then this past Thursday, June 11, for their prospect camp and worked out with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard.

“It was great time," Snell said. "Great being able to compete with other quarterbacks, and just the stuff that I learned from him [Huard], and Lincoln Riley was a great experience.”

Snell is well aware of Riley’s history when it comes to quarterback development. He was able to see Williams when he visited years ago, but he also comes from the same school that produced Kyler Murray, who won a Heisman Trophy under Riley at Oklahoma and was selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“The goal is to play in the NFL," Snell said. "Seeing who Lincoln Riley has brought to the league, who he has developed, definitely plays a factor.”

Snell is not only impressed with Riley and the Trojans staff because of the quarterbacks that have won college football's most prestigious award or made it to the NFL under them, but also their everyday approach with the position.

“How they operate in the film room, on the field, is very professional, very organized,” Snell said

Allen (Texas) 2029 quarterback Ty Snell and USC Trojans offensive coordinator Luke Huard | Photo Courtesy of Ty Snell

The talented signal-caller also enjoyed the weather in Los Angeles and expressed a desire to return in the fall and get a look at the Trojans gameday atmosphere.

“California was good. Just being able to go to the camp, see the facility, compete with all the other guys. It was just amazing," Snell said

Snell is a highly touted prospect in the 2029 class with extensive offer sheet of 30-plus schools, and his recruiting profile is continuing to rise quickly. One offer he does not have is from the Trojans. USC has not offered a quarterback in the 2029 class, but Snell is definitely someone to keep an eye on that could be the first one.

Ty Snell’s Busy Summer Itinerary

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches his players in the first half of the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Snell has been very busy this summer. He worked out at Texas on May 31 and then was at Alabama on June 2, where he picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide.

“Alabama was great, definitely a good camp,” Snell said. “Great campus, love the atmosphere, love the coaches. Learned a lot from them.”

He was also at UCLA on June 10, before he worked out at USC the following day. Snell will be making a return visit to Ohio State on Thursday, June 18. The Buckeyes offered Snell last summer heading into his freshman year and he was in Columbus again this spring.

“Getting to see the coaches again, just building a relationship right now would be amazing,” Snell said. “And then just going out, competing, and learning from them again at the camp. You learn something new every time you go.”

He will then get his first-look at LSU this Friday, June 19. It will also be his first time interacting with new Tigers coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

In addition to the schools he’s visited this summer, Snell mentioned Oregon, Tennessee and Kentucky as programs that are standing out early.

Preparing for Sophomore Season

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Snell started on varsity as an eighth grader for Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) in Nashville. This past season, he returned to his home state and suited up for Allen, one of the premier high school football programs in Texas that plays in front of a crowd of 24,000 people on Friday nights.

Heading into his sophomore year, Snell has put an emphasis on becoming more of a vocal leader for his team, especially as they prepare to face Duncanville, DeSoto and Southlake Carroll, three other premier teams in the state of Texas to open the season.

Snell has worked out at multiple college programs this summer, but he has also taken part in numerous camps, competing against some of the other top recruits in the country.

"Competing with other guys definitely makes you better and getting coaching from these other people helps you with your game," Snell said. "I'm not afraid of competition, I'm chasing it. It's just gonna make me better. You just have to compete at the end of the day."

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