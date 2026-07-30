USC's Jayden Maiava Working With Trojans Quarterback Legends

Chicago, Ill. — The quarterback at the University of Southern California is one of college football’s most glamorous positions.

It’s a prestigious fraternity that has only elevated this century with three Heisman Trophy winners, two No. 1 overall picks, another three drafted in the top 10 and a Super Bowl champion.

Leaning on Legendary USC Quarterbacks

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Maiava is the latest the USC Trojans quarterback as the redshirt senior enters his third year with the program after transferring from UNLV in January 2024 and second as the full-time starter.

Over the years, Maiava has been able to connect with several former Trojan quarterbacks including Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold and Matt Leinart. The three of them have been able to help guide the next in line of remarkable lineage.

“The cool thing about USC is a lot of the quarterbacks, they come back and visit quite often,” Maiava said at Big Ten Media Days. “I've been blessed to just to cross paths with them and share a conversation with them. That's really cool for me. Just the whole experience of being the quarterback at USC, it's tough to beat. They're legends. Love sitting down and talking to those guys.”

It’s a privilege for Maiava to have all those guys in his corner because of their success in a Trojans uniform and how they elevated the program in some capacity.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava acknowledged that he talks a lot with Williams, who is the only one of three that played under coach Lincoln Riley. The Chicago Bears quarterback and former USC Heisman Trophy winner spent an extended period of time in Los Angeles this offseason and was seen around the team multiple times.

Leinart achieved the most success in the Cardinal and Gold, winning the 2004 Heisman Trophy and guiding the Trojans to back-to-back national championships in the programs heyday. He's also local and can regularly make his way back to campus when he pleases.

Darnold won a conference championship and Rose in Los Angeles and has enjoyed a career resurgence in Seattle. He became the first USC quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl this past season.

Handling the Pressure Surrounding USC

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

All eyes are on USC heading into this season. Riley said on Tuesday that the Trojans are “more-equipped than at any point in previous years” to reach the College Football Playoff.

The pressure around the program is intensifying and Maiava understands that. The Hawaii native naturally has a calm and steady demeanor about himself, but he is also not naive to the pressure, it’s always going to be there playing for a blue blood.

For Maiava, it’s part of the job description of playing quarterback for USC. Still, he’s not letting it overwhelm him or his teammates, instead they are embracing it as a challenge.

“I think the biggest thing for us is just to stay in the moment,” Maiava said. "Not necessarily feel the pressure, but understand that it's there, accept it, move on, and just continue to see it as an opportunity.”

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