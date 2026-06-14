USC Trojans Host Multiple Elite Quarterback Prospects During Critical Recruiting Week

USC coach Lincoln Riley’s resume when it comes to developing quarterbacks is well-documented and unmatched in the sport.

Riley and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard have been incredibly diligent when it comes to evaluating the quarterback position in recruiting, never offering more than a handful each cycle. It's an extensive vetting process.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

They only offered one quarterback in the 2027 class, Evangel Christian Academy (La.) four-star and LSU commit Peyton Houston and with official visit season this summer nearing the end, it’s highly unlikely any other signal-caller in this current cycle receives one.

The focus has been on quarterbacks in the 2028 and 2029 class and the Trojans recently hosted multiple top prospects.

Top Signal-Callers Head to Los Angeles

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Los Angeles (Calif.) Hamilton 2029 quarterback Thaddeus Breaux returned to USC on Tuesday to work out with Huard. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Breaux attended two practices in the spring, one of which was inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and gave him the opportunity to interact with 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

In his freshman season, Breaux threw for 3,230 yards and 32 touchdowns. His recruitment is just stating to pick up some steam and will certainly be a name to keep an eye on.

USC hosted Cass Technical (Mich.) 2028 five-star quarterback Donald Tabron II on Wednesday. The highly sought-after signal-caller comes from the same school that produced redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham and the two were able to reconnect during Tabron’s recent visit. The two of them won a state championship together in 2024.

Southern Cal has not offered a quarterback in the 2028 cycle, but Tabron, the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a strong candidate to be the first one.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen (Texas) 2029 quarterback Ty Snell continued a busy summer itinerary. The talented signal-caller was at Texas on May 31, Alabama June 8, and then traveled out west to visit UCLA on June 10 and then worked out with the Trojans the following day for the teams invite-only prospect camp. He will visit Ohio State on June 18.

Snell started varsity football when he was in the eighth grade at Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) in Nashville. The offers started to pile in for 6-foot-3, 191-pound Snell and after his freshman season at Allen, he is up 30-plus offers.

Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) 2028 three-star Treyvone Towns Jr. also worked out on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect has seen his recruitment start to pick up this spring.

Local Quarterbacks to Keep an Eye on

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Two more local prospects to keep in mind — Vista Del Lago (Calif.) 2028 four-star Josiah Boyd, the No. 61 overall prospect No. 5 quarterback No. 4 California according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and Cajon (Calif.) 2029 quarterback Marcus Washington. Both quarterbacks attended a USC practice in late March practice.

With the Trojans almost certainly not taking a quarterback in the 2027 class, it increases the push to land a top signal-caller in the 2028 cycle.

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