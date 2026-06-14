USC Trojans Host Multiple Elite Quarterback Prospects During Critical Recruiting Week
In this story:
USC coach Lincoln Riley’s resume when it comes to developing quarterbacks is well-documented and unmatched in the sport.
Riley and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard have been incredibly diligent when it comes to evaluating the quarterback position in recruiting, never offering more than a handful each cycle. It's an extensive vetting process.
They only offered one quarterback in the 2027 class, Evangel Christian Academy (La.) four-star and LSU commit Peyton Houston and with official visit season this summer nearing the end, it’s highly unlikely any other signal-caller in this current cycle receives one.
The focus has been on quarterbacks in the 2028 and 2029 class and the Trojans recently hosted multiple top prospects.
Top Signal-Callers Head to Los Angeles
Los Angeles (Calif.) Hamilton 2029 quarterback Thaddeus Breaux returned to USC on Tuesday to work out with Huard. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Breaux attended two practices in the spring, one of which was inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and gave him the opportunity to interact with 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
In his freshman season, Breaux threw for 3,230 yards and 32 touchdowns. His recruitment is just stating to pick up some steam and will certainly be a name to keep an eye on.
USC hosted Cass Technical (Mich.) 2028 five-star quarterback Donald Tabron II on Wednesday. The highly sought-after signal-caller comes from the same school that produced redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham and the two were able to reconnect during Tabron’s recent visit. The two of them won a state championship together in 2024.
Southern Cal has not offered a quarterback in the 2028 cycle, but Tabron, the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a strong candidate to be the first one.
Allen (Texas) 2029 quarterback Ty Snell continued a busy summer itinerary. The talented signal-caller was at Texas on May 31, Alabama June 8, and then traveled out west to visit UCLA on June 10 and then worked out with the Trojans the following day for the teams invite-only prospect camp. He will visit Ohio State on June 18.
Snell started varsity football when he was in the eighth grade at Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) in Nashville. The offers started to pile in for 6-foot-3, 191-pound Snell and after his freshman season at Allen, he is up 30-plus offers.
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) 2028 three-star Treyvone Towns Jr. also worked out on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect has seen his recruitment start to pick up this spring.
Local Quarterbacks to Keep an Eye on
Two more local prospects to keep in mind — Vista Del Lago (Calif.) 2028 four-star Josiah Boyd, the No. 61 overall prospect No. 5 quarterback No. 4 California according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and Cajon (Calif.) 2029 quarterback Marcus Washington. Both quarterbacks attended a USC practice in late March practice.
With the Trojans almost certainly not taking a quarterback in the 2027 class, it increases the push to land a top signal-caller in the 2028 cycle.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_