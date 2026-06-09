Five-Star Recruit Tyzon Swann Talks Family Ties With USC Trojans Before First Visit

Henry E. Lackey (Md.) 2028 five-star defensive lineman Tyzon Swann’s busy summer itinerary rolls on with a cross-country trip to Los Angeles for an extended trip with the USC Trojans on June 10-12.

Swann is not only set to get his first look at USC this week but it will also be his first time in the state of California. The highly touted prospect is the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

The Trojans have made waves the past few recruiting cycles by landing several high-profile out-of-state defensive linemen. Sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was a five-star recruit from New Orleans in the 2025 class. Five-star freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit, is from New Jersey and five-star freshman defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield comes from Texas in the 2026 class.

“It tells me that they got a lot of belief in SC and they want to compete and play with the best,” Swann said.

And in the 2027 class, USC holds a commitment from Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown and Southern Cal has their eyes on continuing the trend in the 2028 class with Swann.

“I’m excited to see what the coaches are like on the West Coast,” Swann said. “I want to see why guys like Jahkeem Stewart and Luke Wafle picked the school. I want to see how I can fit into the program.”

Close Family Ties at USC

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Swann will see his family well represented around USC during his visit this week. Swann’s cousin is 2022 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams, who’s Heisman is displayed inside Heritage Hall and No. 13 jersey will forever sit inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“It’s gonna be great being there knowing your cousin is one of the USC greats, your cousin is a Heisman winner. It’s gonna be a surreal moment,” Swann said.

Swann says his Williams doesn’t push him to head out west the way he did but the two of them have had conversations about it.

“Sometimes we talk and he do it in like a joking way. Wherever I go he’s 100 percent behind me,” Swann said. “He tells me wherever I go I’m gonna be great, appreciate him for that.”

The five-star defensive lineman was able to celebrate a recent accomplishment about his cousin. Williams was selected as the cover athlete for “Madden NFL 27” last week, becoming the first Chicago Bears player to receive the prestigious honor.

“It’s crazy. It feels good to see another kid from Charles County on the Madden cover. Everyone is happy for him,” Swann said.

Swann will take part in the Trojans prospect camp on June 11 and give him a chance to workout with the coaching staff and continue building his relationship with defensive line coach Skyler Jones.

“He’s a great guy. He makes sure I’m doing good beyond football,” Swann said. “He makes sure my mental is okay. He wants to be a role model in life, not just as a football coach.”

Navigating the Recruiting Process

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Swann is coming off a prolific sophomore campaign, where he registered a mind-boggling 135 tackles, including 50 for loss, 16 sacks and eight forced fumbles. He’s on college radars across the country, as his offer sheet reaches 40 schools, which brings a ton of notoriety and an intense recruiting process.

Most of the time, highly touted prospects and their families have no idea what they are in-store for, especially in this day and age of recruiting. Luckily, Swann has someone in his family who has been in his shoes. Williams was a five-star recruit himself and has been able to help guide his cousin.

“We definitely have had some conversations. He’s telling how it was recruitment wise, relationships are everything," Swann said. "He’s giving me tips. It’s a lot of help because him telling me what he went through, I can prepare for those things and I won’t be blindsided. He’s definitely a big help and guiding me in the right direction.”

Busy Summer Itinerary for Tyzon Swann

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Swann kicked off his summer tour with a trip to Alabama on June 1.

“I like Freddie Roach a lot,” Swann said. “Alabama was a great environment, it was really cool seeing one of my dream schools.”

Swann was at LSU this past weekend and competed in the Tigers OL/DL camp,

“I feel like they are going to do big things," Swann said. "They got Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds. Everybody in that environment is committed to being great. Coach [Lane] Kiffin is cooking up something down there.”

After a trip to Southern Cal, Swann’s summer tour will continue this weekend. He will be at West Virginia June 13, followed by Pitt June 14, Michigan and Michigan State on June 15, Ohio State on June 16 and Penn State on June 17. The Maryland native discussed what would start to separate some schools as his recruitment process continues to ramp up.

“More conversations and relationships. Seeing the energy when I get on campus,” Swann said. “Once that June 15 mark hits that’s when things are the real deal. Once that hits and after a couple of months I’ll have an idea of which schools I want to lock in on.”

Swann has locked in a return visit to LSU for its season opener against Clemson and does plan on coming back out to USC in the fall for a gameday.

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