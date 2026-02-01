Quarterback Sam Darnold Addresses Wild USC Stat In Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is heading back to the Super Bowl, but this time as a starting quarterback. His accomplishment also makes him the first USC Trojans quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

In a recent interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Darnold reflects on his journey leading Seattle to Super Bowl LX, as well as representing the Trojans on the big stage.

Sam Darnold Didn't Realize His USC Quarterback Stat

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Darnold is joined by three other USC Trojans on the Seahawks roster, including defensive tackles Brandon Pili and Leonard Williams and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. When Darnold was asked how he felt about his accomplishment as a former Trojan.

“I saw that after the game, going around social media and didn't realize that. It's great to be able to represent the university and um you know, hopefully just represent them proudly at the game," Darnold said on The Dan Patrick Show.

Against the Rams in the NFC Championship, Darnold threw for 370 passing yards, 25 of 36 passing and three touchdowns, marking one of the most pivotal performances in his career, that booked him his second official trip to a Super Bowl.

In eight seasons in the NFL, Darnold has played for five different teams, with minimal success down the road leading up to the 2024 season. Darnold played three seasons with the New York Jets, two with the Carolina Panthers, one with the San Francisco 49ers which included a Super Bowl LVII appearance, and the Minnesota Vikings.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

What led to a successful road to prove his talent was his one season in Minnesota, when their No. 1 overall draft pick J.J. McCarthy tore his achilles in the preseason, leaving the starting job up to Darnold. In his one year stint, Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a Wild Card round appearance. However, he became an unrestricted free agent shortly after, and headed back to the West Coast to play for Seattle.

His talent, paired with an unprecedented NFL journey, has created an inspiring storyline for his trip to Super Bowl LX, one defined by resilience and historic firsts that bring both his past and present together.

The Success Started In South Central

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Darnold's collegiate career started locally, when he played at USC from 2016-17. The San Clemente, California native was a four-star recruit, per 247Sports, and was also recruited by programs like Oregon and Tennessee.

After redshirting his first season as a Trojan, he and quarterback Max Browne battled for the position in 2016, but ultimately lost the starting job to Browne. After a 1-3 start to the season, Darnold was named starting quarterback, and led USC to a 9-1 as a starter as well as a 2017 Rose Bowl victory. Darnold went on and finished 20-4 as USC's starting quarterback, helping the Trojans establish themselves as a dominant West Coast and Pac-12 team.

His success in South Central tabbed him as a prominent quarterback prospect, and a player who could make an instant impact in the NFL.

Darnold proved himself as one of the strongest NFL Draft prospects in his 2018 draft class, and was selected No. 3 overall before Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson. He proved himself as one of the strongest NFL Draft prospects in his 2018 draft class, and was selected No. 3 overall before Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson.

Now, Darnold gets to compete for his first Super Bowl as a starting quarterback, and a chance to make history for the Trojans.

