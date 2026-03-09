USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane delivered one of the most eye-opening performances of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-4 pass catcher turned a strong Senior Bowl showing into real draft momentum after testing and catching drills inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Lane entered the week viewed as a talented but somewhat under-the-radar prospect in comparison to his USC teammate Makai Lemon, a projected first-round pick. By the end of Saturday’s workouts, Lane had made a compelling case that his name belongs in the conversation among the most intriguing receivers in the class.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His performance earned national recognition when the NFL named Lane to its 2026 All-Combine Team, highlighting just how much his stock improved during the event.

Lane’s testing validated the athletic traits USC fans saw during the season and strengthened his profile as a potential Day-2 NFL Draft selection.

Combine Performance Showcases Lane’s Athletic Ceiling

Lane’s physical profile already stood out entering the week. He measured 6-foot-4, 200 pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms and 10 1/2-inch hands, giving him prototypical size for an outside NFL receiver. What evaluators wanted to see was how that size translated into explosiveness and speed. Lane delivered across the board:

- 40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds

- Vertical jump: 40 inches

- Broad jump: 10-foot-9

- Gauntlet drill speed: 19.29 mph (sixth among receivers)

For a receiver of his size, those numbers were difficult to ignore. The 4.47 time in particular answered one of the biggest questions surrounding Lane’s draft evaluation: long speed.

He also impressed during the gauntlet drill, where receivers run straight down the field catching rapid-fire passes from multiple directions. The drill emphasizes hand strength, coordination and the ability to track the football while accelerating.

Lane moved smoothly through the line and secured every pass, showing the natural hands and body control that USC quarterbacks relied on throughout the season.

Draft Outlook Still Evolving After Combine Breakout

Lane’s performance quickly drew national praise, including recognition from NFL.com. Writer Nick Shook included Lane on the league’s official All-Combine Team and highlighted just how much the USC receiver helped himself during the workouts.

“Lane, who has much more of a boom-or-bust outlook than his USC teammate Makai Lemon, did himself plenty of good Saturday...He's among the receivers who boosted their stock the most over the weekend, and he did so by compiling a highlight reel worth rewatching.”

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The description reflects Lane’s evaluation entering the draft process. His upside has never been questioned. The combine simply confirmed the athletic tools scouts believed were already present. Lane’s combine showing may have boosted his visibility, but projections across the draft landscape still vary widely.

In a recent four-round mock draft released by A-to-Z Sports analyst Travis May, Lane was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 124 overall pick. The landing spot would give Jacksonville another intriguing size-speed option in a receiver room that is still taking shape.

But projections may continue to shift as the draft process unfolds. the USC receiver proved he has the athletic profile to translate his highlight-reel flashes into a legitimate NFL opportunity. After Saturday’s showing, one thing is clear: Ja’Kobi Lane is no longer flying under the radar.

