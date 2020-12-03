Ralen Goforth's Return Will Be A Game Time Decision

Clay Helton provided an injury report on Thursday morning and things are not looking great the linebacker group.

Helton reported that, Ralen Goforth's return from a "foot injury" will be a game-time decision. Helton first notified Goforth's injury to the media following the Utah game, detailing that Ralen, "suffered a plantar fasciitis sprain, basically a foot sprain." Since the Trojans returned from Salt Lake City, Goforth has been making slow daily improvements and progressions towards a full recovery. As of Thursday morning,"Ralen was moving around pretty well on the grass." Helton went on to add, "[The] foot sprain was a pretty significant one. It will be close for Ralen, in my opinion, I think we will have to continue to monitor on the week." (Helton)

Helton provided an update on another USC linebacker, Palaie Gaoteote IV, who has been out since the Arizona game due to concussion protocol. Helton, told the media that Gaoteote IV, has not worked out on the field but is starting to feel better. His return time is still to be determined.

If both Gaoteote IV and Goforth are out for the Washington State game, USC will have to make some adjustments, being down two starting linebackers. Last week Helton and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando discussed their game plan for Colorado game. Due to the week four matchup being canceled, it is likely that this same strategy will apply, if Goforth is not cleared to return.

"We have had some injuries at the [linebacker] position. We started out with Kana'i and Raymond Scott in those positions because E.A could not practice and Ralen could not practice. Those were the starting linebackers as of yesterday [last Monday]. We have Tuasivi [Nomura] that also worked in there, so we will have to see how the week goes. Ray[mond] has been productive in the opportunities he has been given." (Helton)

Kana'i Mauga and Raymond Scott are likely two guys that will have to bring the pressure on Nick Rolovich's electric offense come Sunday, if USC's starters are still on the IR.

