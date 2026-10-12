USC Report Card: Grading Every Position Group Against Penn State

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley took a minute to soak it all in. As he sat on the USC sideline bench, he gazed around Beaver Stadium after the No. 19 Trojans defeated Penn State 31-23 in their annual White Out game.

The win seemingly meant so much more to Riley, who is well-known for his road game struggles. The Trojans had dropped a game against Oregon two weeks ago and barely scraped by with a win against Washington a week later, so a road win in Happy Valley was necessary.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC fended off a crowd of over 114,000 and played a solid game against the Nittany Lions. Even though the teams traded scores throughout most of the game, a big defensive effort from the Trojans was enough to seal the win.

From quarterback to special teams, here is a report on every position group against Penn State.

Quarterback: A+

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had arguably one of his best games of the season against the Nittany Lions. He completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 301 yards and threw three touchdowns.

Penn State’s White Out games are notorious for giving opposing teams a difficult time. But Maiava looked composed from the opening drive. The return of freshman receiver Trent Mosley also helped Maiava, whom he sought out twice on the first drive.

Maiava quickly drove his offense down the field with just a few minor mistakes and finished the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Mosley.

Later in the game, when Penn State drew within a point, 24-23, Maiava drove the offense 71 yards in 10 plays to give the Trojans some security. He found receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for a 10-yard touchdown.

Running Backs: B

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t the breakout running game that Riley would have liked for his offense. The offense had just 36 rushing yards in the first half.

Still, the running game fared well in the second half against the Nittany Lions' defense, with 129 total rushing yards by the end of the game. Running back King Miller took the charge with 102 rushing yards.

He found the endzone in the third quarter off an option pitch from Maiava after falling behind in the score for the first time in the game off a Penn State field goal. Miller fumbled twice; however, both were recovered by the Trojans.

Waymond Jordan, meanwhile, saw just two carries for only 22 yards. Surprisingly, third-string freshman running back Riley Wormley didn’t get a single snap.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley’s return brought a much-needed spark to the Trojans' receiving core. From the start, Mosley showed what the offense had been missing during his three-game absence with an opening-drive touchdown catch.

In the fourth quarter, Mosley had two big catches on the drive that gave the Trojans the 31-23 advantage, including a big 21-yard catch in a tight one-on-one coverage. He finished the night with 111 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Sophomores Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams were consistent with four receptions. Hines had a touchdown reception and 82 receiving yards. While freshman Dixon-Wyatt had just two receptions, his second catch was on a crucial fourth-quarter score.

Tight end Tucker Ashcraft was filling in for the injured freshman Mark Bowman and grabbed just one reception on an otherwise solid, quiet night.

Offensive Line: A-

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seemed like the offensive line was as solid as can be. They did a good job limiting penalties in front of the loud crowd, with just one false start penalty by lineman Tobias Raymond in the first quarter.

Their blocking was solid against the defensive calls dialed up by Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who coached the Trojan defense a season ago. The o-line allowed just one sack and two tackles for loss. They also provided plenty of time for Maiava to pass the ball.

Defensive Line: B-

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line managed to hold the Nittany Lions' rush to just 68 total yards. They also dialed up pressure plays on quarterback Rocco Becht. Defensive end Luke Wafle recorded the second sack of his young career.

But for the most part, couldn’t hold off the Nittany Lions from scoring in the red zone in the second quarter.

Linebackers: C

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) high-fives the fans following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebackers had trouble containing Becht on his throws. In the first quarter, no one caught Penn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea slipping through the left side for a 13-yard touchdown that tied the game 7-7.

In the second quarter, fourth down with eight seconds to go, the linebackers dropped back in coverage, allowing Becht to slip in for a first-down scramble. The run set up the tying 48-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Barker.

Defensive Backs: B+

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) during the fourth quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a struggle through three quarters for the secondary, as Becht constantly found holes in the coverage to tie the game every time the Trojans scored. Nickel Kennedy Urlacher managed to slip in on a play and get Becht for a sack.

On Penn State’s opening drive of the third quarter, Urlacher prevented Rappleyea from catching the ball on third down. The stop forced the Nittany Lions to settle for a 35-yard field goal.

But the saving grace for the defense was a big turnover forced by safety Christian Pierce.

Becht was driving the field, seeking to tie the score down by eight with over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He had completed what would’ve been a 25-yard reception to receiver Brett Eskildsen. Pierce reacted quickly and managed to punch the ball out of Eskildsen's hands, and corner Chasen Johnson recovered the ball.

Special Teams: C

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans punter Ryon Sayeri (48) kicks a 22-yard fielg goal in overtime against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' special teams split two first-half attempts. Sophomore Ryon Sayeri, who primarily takes care of kickoffs, was sent on for the first time this year to try to kick a big 56-yard attempt in the second quarter. Sayeri, who had just one made attempt from 50-plus last season, sailed the ball wide right.

In all fairness to Sayeri, the kick had enough strength, it was just off the right post by a few feet.

The kicking unit did manage to get their second attempt in later in the quarter. This time it was Caden Chittenden who knocked in a 37-yarder to give the Trojans a 17-14 lead.

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