Breaking Down What USC Trojans' Coaches Poll Ranking Means

In the newly released USA Today preseason Coaches Poll, the USC Trojans came in at No. 14, starting the year inside the top 15.

What does the ranking mean for coach Lincoln Riley and his crew?

Offseason wins Clearly Played Role in USC Ranking

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opposing coaches clearly saw how assertive and aggressive the Trojans became this offseason.

Riley began leaning more heavily into general manager Chad Bowden and his assistants to reel in the nation's top-ranked 2026 recruiting class. USC landed three five-star prospects per 247Sports in offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, edge rusher Luke Wafle and defensive lineman Jameion Winfield. But then incoming wide receivers and four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster have delivered impactful plays out the gate during practices.

USC brings at least five true freshmen who can play right away. Yet the feeling around the program is that these 17 and 18-year-olds don't operate like novices in the college game after enrolling early and spending time with the team.

The consensus among USC players about the 2026 class is that they don’t feel like freshman. They have raised the level of competitiveness.



Two reasons for that: The talent in the class and almost the entirety of the class took part in winter workouts and spring practice. — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) August 3, 2026

Members of this class likely won't wait their turn in getting on the field. Which coaches who voted in this poll clearly see. But it's not just the first-time college players fueling the energy in the land of troy.

Past Big Ten foe from Michigan State Alex VanSumeren is rubbing off the Trojans with his blue collar work ethic and leadership. His appearance at the Big Ten Media Days solidifies that he won over USC and in turn, the Trojans will lean into his said traits. Former North Carolina State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson rises as one more dynamic transfer who fills a need for the offense off his return game and deep threat capability.

USC's mix of top-ranked recruiting class and impactful portal additions fueled this coach's ranking, along with one more massive non-regular season victory.

Big Offseason Hire Adds to USC non-Regular Season wins

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riley made a call to an old Big 12 rival to help run the USC defense.

Now former TCU head coach Gary Patterson comes in ready to bring his aggressive 4-2-5 scheme over to LA. And with his arrival comes a deep history of fielding some of the nation's best defenses in tow, including producing future NFL veterans out of Fort Worth.

"My job is to make sure that we can put the best product we possibly can on the field that will help Coach Riley," Patterson said during his appearance at USC media day held on Aug. 3.

But Patterson's presence has already rubbed off on players and became lauded by media pundits. Clearly his addition got praised by opposing coaches too who put together this poll.

Now Onto if No. 14 is the Right Ranking for USC

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prized newcomers and Patterson fuel this spot. But the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava ignites the top 15 chatter too. USC likely would've fell lower had Maiava tested the NFL Draft waters this past April.

USC still plays in a loaded conference carrying all the CFB championship momentum, though. The No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams are Big Ten representatives Ohio State and Oregon, respectively. Defending national champion Indiana follows at No. 6. Then it's USC eight spots after.

The Trojans stacked multiple wins in the offseason. But question marks loom in how Maiava can form even more explosive chemistry without wideouts Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Or how this defensive unit truly gels with an older coordinator in the 66-year-old Patterson. Then there's the secondary which took hits in the offseason and brings its share of new faces.

The latter elements spark why USC didn't break into the top 10. Making the 14th spot reasonable here.

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