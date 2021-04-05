Legendary USC QB's Sound Off on Sam Darnold Trade

Mark Sanchez and Matt Leinart took to social media to offer their thoughts on the Jets most recent trade news.

On Monday the NY Jets confirmed that they have traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after three seasons with the franchise.

[READ: Jets Make Final Decision on Sam Darnold]

Darnold was drafted back in 2017 as the No. 3 overall pick coming out of USC. Although his potential seemed glorious out of college, Darnold struggled to maximize his talents in New York.

Just last season the Jets fired head coach Adam Gase and finished at the bottom of the ACF East with a 2-14 record. Darnold finished the 2020 season with 217-364 completion attempts [59.6%], 2,208 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Many fans, football analysts, and players like this move for Darnold. New York is going through a rebuild under new head coach Robert Saleh, and perhaps staying with the team for one more season could be an uphill battle no one wants to climb.

Many took to social media to react to the former USC QB's trade news, and here are their thoughts and reactions...

Former USC QB Matt Leinart "Off to a better spot. People sleeping on his talent. Needs to be better for sure but sheeeit. It’s the Jets. Lol"

USC Football "You're in good hands. #FightOn"

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler "The Darnold deal shows how difficult the Deshaun Watson trade market will be to decipher. The Panthers wanted Watson and made little secret about it. Doesn't seem to be an option right now."

USC Director of Recruiting Strategy Marshall Cherrington "Still just 23. Fired up to see what he can do in that offense #USCtotheNFL"

Former USC QB Mark Sanchez "Joe Brady has a in Sam! Good luck in Charlotte! Who do you think the @nyjets take with the second overall pick?@zachkapono1 or @justnfields"

NFL Networks Peter Schrager "Quite a few days for Jets HC Robert Saleh. On Friday, he and his wife welcomed their seventh child. On Monday, Sam Darnold is traded away, clearing the path for a new QB1 for NYJ. New coach. New child. New QB."

-----

You may also like:

[Sam Darnold Reveals Goals For 2021 Season]

[Evaluating Nelson Agholor's Fit With Patriots]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com