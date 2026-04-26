Ranking USC's NFL Departures From Least to Most Impactful

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC Trojans now look ahead to next season after losing some significant contributors from the 2025 roster.

As USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans prepare for next season, it is time to figure out how much the NFL departures will hurt the program, from the smallest to the biggest impact.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

5. Linebacker Eric Gentry

At the second level of the defense, losing a player like linebacker Eric Gentry after he signed his undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals could be something that limits the Trojans' defensive flexibility. Standing at 6-6, Gentry brought a special kind of length that gave USC opportunities to call almost any coverage with his ability to cover almost any position.

Gentry’s presence will be missed, but with players like Jadyn Walker and Desman Stepehns II returning to the linebacker position, this group should be in good hands.

4. Bishop Fitzgerald

In the back end of the secondary, safety Bishop Fitzgerald will also be a key defensive player that USC will miss next season, as he starts his career with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL as an undrafted free agent. During 2025, Fitzgerald recorded five interceptions, which led the team, and without him in 2026, the Trojans will need to find some secondary playmaking.

As far as returning safeties, Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher are the two potential options for the starting roles, and after combining for two interceptions and four pass breakups, the duo could be set for a solid 2026 campaign.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

3. Kamari Ramsey

Another piece of the secondary the Trojans have to replace is safety Kamari Ramsey, who was a critical piece for communication and versatility in the back end of the defense after he was selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 141 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his time at USC, Ramsey could function as a safety playing coverage over the top or down in the box, in addition to playing the slot as a nickel corner.

To replace Ramsey, USC could look to Pierce or Urlacher, and could even look to Alex Graham, who is hoping to carve out a solid role on the defense next season.

2. Ja’Kobi Lane

Without question, one of the hardest players to replace will be wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane after he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 80 overall pick in this year's draft. Lane possesses a unique blend of size and speed that has helped him to be productive in nearly all areas of the field.

Standing at 6-4, Lane had the length to give him a much wider catch radius than most receivers, which helped him to be a reliable threat in the red zone and all over the field. Without Lane, the Trojans will have to find a receiver who can become that speed threat and make contested catches.

Heading into next season, one candidate to watch for is Zacharyus Williams, who could work into that role if he can continue to progress and continue to build on his 6-2 and 195-pound frame.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 20 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Makai Lemon

After his impressive career with the Trojans that culminated in winning the Biltenikoff in 2025, wide receiver Makai Lemon will be the hardest player to replace following his selection by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A player like Lemon, who could turn out to be one of the best receivers in the draft, is something that USC will hate to lose and needs to find a clear answer for heading into 2026. Lemon’s flexibility to function as a gadget player and be productive all across the formation as a receiver is very rare to find in the slot. So replacing him will not be easy and could require a group effort.

One option that could take a big leap is wide receiver Tanook Hines, who was the third leading receiver on the Trojans last season as he totaled 34 receptions for 561 yards, and two touchdowns. Hines still has a great opportunity to grow into a bigger role after finishing his freshman year and could very well become USC’s top option on the outside.

Overall Takeaway

After losing several big pieces to the draft, coach Riley and the staff do have some work to do, but if they handle player development right, they could very well have many of the answers they need already on the roster.

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