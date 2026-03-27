USC Trojans Land Commitment From Elite Wide Receiver Recruit

After signing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, the USC Trojans have shown signs on slowing down on the recruiting trail.

The Trojans own a top 10 class in the 2027 cycle and have started to get a head start in the 2028 cycle after landing a commitment from Hamilton (Ari.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver on Friday. Oliver is the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 7 receiver, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, in the class of 2028.

USC Lands Dynamic Arizona Pass-Catcher

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oliver picked up an offer from the Trojans last January after his freshman year. He made the trip to the Coliseum in early October to watch USC rout Michigan and was back in Los Angeles on March 7 for the Trojans practice inside the Coliseum.

The Arizona native is coming off a jaw-dropping sophomore season, where he reeled in 92 receptions for 1,839 receiving yards, 29 receiving touchdowns and 31 total touchdowns. Oliver racked up the accolades, which included being named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year.

Oliver is quick and explosive and a big play waiting to happen. He can take a short pass the distance by either making everyone miss in the open field or breaking tackles and then outracing the defense. He can also stretch the field vertically and is threat in the return game. The 5-foot-11 pass-catcher plays much bigger than size.

He is the Trojans first commitment in the 2028 class but according to On3’s Scott Schrader, there’s a strong possibility that Oliver reclassifies to the 2027 class. USC already holds two commitments at receiver in this current cycle in Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star Quentin Hale and Chaparral (Calif.) four-star Eli Woodard.

Chad Savage’s Impact on USC’s Recruiting

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage was known as a phenomenal recruiter when he was at Colorado State.

He was thought of in high regard by high school coaches on the West Coast, but specifically in Southern California. When the Trojans hired him in January 2025, he began to transform the programs recruiting efforts.

In the 2026 cycle, Savage was vital in USC restoring its pipeline with Mater Dei (Calif.) when he landed five-star tight end Mark Bowman and was able to flip Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State on National Signing Day in December.

Savage also signed Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley, the MaxPreps California Player of the Year this past season, and Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star receiver Luc Weaver. It’s a group of freshman that can make an immediate impact in the fall.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In the 2027 cycle, Savage is credited with landing San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the No. 1 athlete and player in California. He also landed a commitment from Woodard.

“In terms of recruiting, it's who you are as a person. I'm very relentless when it comes to recruiting,” Savage said during his press conference in February. “I take it personal if someone wants to battle us out, battle myself out with a recruit. I'm gonna try to find an end, whether I'm the person texting them last at night, or the first message in the morning going out, or having genuine FaceTimes with them.