5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Talks Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama After USC Decommit
One of the most highly-touted recruits has decommited from the USC Trojans. Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin will open his recruitment back up and is considering SEC schools like the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers.
Griffin is a Gainsville, Georgia native and the in-state Bulldogs have been pushing hard for the flip of Griffin's commitment. However the linebacker was brown in Huntsville and grew up an Alabama fan and says he will always root for the Crimson Tide.
Another SEC program to watch is the Longhorns, as Griffin visited Austin in April.
“It impressed me a good bit out there. I had heard a lot of good things about it, so it wasn’t too different than I expected it to be, but it was nice," Griffin told On3’s Chad Simmons. "The culture and the people stood out to me the most.”
Griffin committed to USC on July 27 but never fully shut down his recruitment. Griffin is the No. 24 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 linebacker, and the No. 3 player from Georgia, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Griffin has released a schedule of official visits that he would take leading up to national signing day. The linebacker is expected to visit USC, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Florida State - however these could change now that he's on the market again.
What did Griffin say about Georgia and Tennessee after spring visits to Athens and Knoxville?
“I had a good time at Georgia,” Griffin told Simmons. “I saw them practice and they coach up their guys hard, they are intense and it is always good to see them compete. They keep pushing for me to visit, they have a good staff and it is nice up there.”
“Tennessee is a good school and I have a good feeling with the coaching staff. They are genuine people and I have a good feeling each time I go up there,” Griffin continued.
Non-SEC schools expected to be in the mix for Griffin are Florida State, Ohio State and Michigan.
The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2026 fell from No. 1 to No. 2 after Griffin's decommitment and Lincoln RIley's now has one five-star recruit in the class - Cornerback RJ Sermons, who committed on Dec. 13. USC still has 27 commitments in the class, which is 11 more players then the next-most program in the top-10 (Notre Dame, 16 commitments.)
LSU's class ranks No. 1, USC is No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3, Notre Dame is No. 4 and the Oregon Ducks are No. 5.
