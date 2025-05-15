All Trojans

5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Talks Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama After USC Decommit

One of the most highly-touted recruits has decommited from the USC Trojans. Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin will open his recruitment back up and is considering SEC schools like the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers.

Bri Amaranthus

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian raises the trophy as the Texas Longhorns celebrate their 39-31 double overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian raises the trophy as the Texas Longhorns celebrate their 39-31 double overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
In this story:

Griffin is a Gainsville, Georgia native and the in-state Bulldogs have been pushing hard for the flip of Griffin's commitment. However the linebacker was brown in Huntsville and grew up an Alabama fan and says he will always root for the Crimson Tide.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Another SEC program to watch is the Longhorns, as Griffin visited Austin in April.

“It impressed me a good bit out there. I had heard a lot of good things about it, so it wasn’t too different than I expected it to be, but it was nice," Griffin told On3’s Chad Simmons. "The culture and the people stood out to me the most.”

Griffin committed to USC on July 27 but never fully shut down his recruitment. Griffin is the No. 24 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 linebacker, and the No. 3 player from Georgia, per the On3 Industry Rankings.

Griffin has released a schedule of official visits that he would take leading up to national signing day. The linebacker is expected to visit USC, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Florida State - however these could change now that he's on the market again.

What did Griffin say about Georgia and Tennessee after spring visits to Athens and Knoxville?

Feb 25, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart watches the basketball game between Geor
Feb 25, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart watches the basketball game between Georgia and the Florida Gators during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum.

“I had a good time at Georgia,” Griffin told Simmons. “I saw them practice and they coach up their guys hard, they are intense and it is always good to see them compete. They keep pushing for me to visit, they have a good staff and it is nice up there.”

“Tennessee is a good school and I have a good feeling with the coaching staff. They are genuine people and I have a good feeling each time I go up there,” Griffin continued.

Non-SEC schools expected to be in the mix for Griffin are Florida State, Ohio State and Michigan.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after th
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium.

The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2026 fell from No. 1 to No. 2 after Griffin's decommitment and Lincoln RIley's now has one five-star recruit in the class - Cornerback RJ Sermons, who committed on Dec. 13. USC still has 27 commitments in the class, which is 11 more players then the next-most program in the top-10 (Notre Dame, 16 commitments.)

LSU's class ranks No. 1, USC is No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3, Notre Dame is No. 4 and the Oregon Ducks are No. 5.

The Trojans have received 28 commitments, the most in the Nation. Of the 28 commits, 61 percent are "blue chips" and 15 players are four-star recruits. The team’s recruiting momentum is keeping the energy high in the building and the Trojans are building a team that can be competitive for the next several years. Griffin added that the players the Trojans are bringing in is a major factor in why he is locked in on USC.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism.

