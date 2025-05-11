USC Trojans Updated Win Total Post Spring Practice: 2025 Season Betting Odds
The 2024 season had its ups and downs for the USC Trojans, ending with a 7-6 record as the Trojans went on to win the Las Vegas Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies. With a couple of months until the 2025 season, eyes turn to whether USC coach Lincoln Riley will turn things around.
The USC Trojans have -118 odds to win over 7.5 games in 2025 and -104 odds to win under 7.5 games on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Trojans have +3500 odds to be the Big Ten Championship Game winner.
Riley and the Trojans could end up having a similar season as 2024. Despite what the record says, USC had the lead in the fourth quarter in all but one game in 2024. USC brought in linebackers coach Rob Ryan, who is set to bring out a new energy on the defense.
The USC Trojans lost several players to the transfer portal and some key contributors such as running back Woody Marks and defensive back Jaylin Smith to the NFL. Offensive lineman Elijah Paige is returning with the most experience in 2025.
USC is bringing in some key contributors who could see the field as a true freshman, including four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. The team also brought in key portal additions to bolster the roster. Cornerback Chasen Johnson, wide receiver Prince Strachan, and defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver. The additions are all players who can step in and make an impact for USC.
USC has two receivers returning ready to take on a significant role. Wide receiver Makai Lemon finished the 2024 season with 764 yards and three touchdowns. In the Las Vegas Bowl, Lemon stepped up as a top receiver with 99 yards off six receptions.
Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane finished with 525 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the bowl game, he finished with 127 yards and three touchdowns. Lane and Lemon are set to be a one-two punch for the Trojans next season.
Linebacker Eric Gentry will also be returning to the team, set to be a leader on the defensive side of the ball. Gentry missed significant time in 2024 with injuries and is looking for a big return in 2025.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is entering his second season with the Trojans. Maiava played the last couple of games of the season in place of quarterback Miller Moss and helped lead the Trojans to a win in the Las Vegas Bowl, in a game that could have gone either way.
The quarterback finished the 2024 season with 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards and four touchdowns. Entering the 2025 season and gaining momentum early, Maiava could have a big season for the Trojans.
Though Riley and the Trojans have picked up steam with recruiting, that does not mean the USC coach’s job is completely safe from scrutiny. In 2024, there were calls for Riley to be out as the coach from the media, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.
“I think it’s a make or break year for Lincoln Riley,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic. “The expectations for him are through the roof, and you can’t get away with a couple of bad years at ‘SC, even if you end on a high note.”
The Trojans are feeling the energy in the building, now that has to translate to the field. The FanDuel Sportsbook odds have the Trojans season going anyway this year. The goal will be to improve in 2024 and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, but USC will have to gain momentum early.
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
