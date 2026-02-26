USC Trojans Recruiting Target Danny Lang Reveals Official Visit Plans

Four-star defensive back Danny Lang is one of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, and he has scheduled official visits with three programs, including the USC Trojans.

Lang’s official visit with the Trojans will be on June 12, according to Rivals, and he will also have one with the Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lang is the No. 93 recruit in the nation, the No. 12 cornerback, and the No. 10 prospect from California.

According to Rivals, Lang plans to announce his commitment on July 2.

Staff Changes to Help Recruit Danny Lang

The USC Trojans have hired several new coaches to the defensive staff, which can help elevate the program on the field and in their pursuit of Lang.

The Trojans hired defensive coordinator Gary Patterson following the departure of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Patterson is bringing in ​​Paul Gonzales as the next defensive backs coach, as the two worked together for several years at TCU.

Although staff changes can negatively impact recruiting at times, Lang has already met the new defensive coordinator, and he and Patterson reportedly hit it off.

“I was on campus earlier in the month and had the chance to meet the new DC,” Lang told Rivals. “I like the scheme … style of play and I think I would fit in well with what they do.”

Despite several staff changes on defense, USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed is returning to the program in 2026. Reed has played a vital part in Lang’s recruitment, and his return can help USC stay in the running for the talented defensive back.

USC’s Recruiting Connection with Mater Dei

Lang is a top in-state prospect, but more than that, he plays high school football for Mater Dei, a program the Trojans have had high success recruiting from.

Several of USC's 2026 signees were Mater Dei teammates, including tight end Mark Bowman, wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.

Dixon-Wyatt was originally committed to Ohio State, but USC flipped his decision during the Early Signing Period. One reason USC was able to land Dixon-Wyatt was the help of his Mater Dei teammates, who had already committed to USC.

The Mater Dei connection can extend to Lang, as reuniting with former teammates could be enticing for the four-star cornerback recruit.

On top of the Mater Dei connection, the Trojans increased their in-state recruiting efforts since hiring general manager Chad Bowden. USC can keep up its in-state recruiting success if Lang commits to the program, and prevent an in-state prospect from joining a Big Ten rival in Oregon.

USC Trojans Gain Steam with 2027 Recruiting Class

The USC Trojans are off to a hot start with their 2027 recruiting class, receiving four commits. Notably, three of the four are in-state recruits. While four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington has transferred to play football in Florida, he is originally from Southern California and played with Mater Dei.

With four commits, USC’s 2027 class ranked No. 10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per Rivals. The Trojans have kept their momentum from the 2026 class, which can help them pursue Lang.